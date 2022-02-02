The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald; The Catcher in the Rye by JD Salinger; The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck; To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee; The Color Purple by Alice Walker; Ulysses by James Joyce; Beloved by Toni Morrison; The Lord of the Flies by William Golding; Diary of Anne Frank by Anne Frank ...
All of these classic books have been banned at one time or another in different regions and for different reasons.
I’ve read most of them, some several times. I’ve also read them when I was much younger. Some broke my heart. Some bored me. Some horrified me on occasion, but all had profound stories to be told.
The thought of banning any of these above books is ridiculous, but The Diary of Anne Frank? This just leaves me stupefied. This is the story of a young girl who wrote in a diary about her and her family’s experiences of hiding from the Nazis in a neighbor’s home. Eventually, the family was discovered and most died in a concentration camp, including 15-year-old Anne. It broke my heart.
The first time I read it I was around Anne’s age, and it affected me deeply. I was appalled at the cruelty of Hitler’s Germany and his followers. I couldn’t understand why people judged other people by their ancestry and religion. Maybe it was my background as a military kid who traveled to different places and adapted to cultures and such. I always had friends of different colors, backgrounds, cultures, and religions. And when I read about WWII and the Holocaust and found out the truth, it was devastating to me.
Jewish people were not the only ones murdered by the Nazis. People who weren’t white Anglo-Saxon Protestants were fair game. Blacks, Catholics, Gypsies, and others lost their lives to the tyranny and cruelty of Nazism. Children along with adults were gassed and burned in crematoriums. There were no differences in age or sex. Some people still believe that this horrific time was a hoax. It was not.
I have known people who survived the holocaust and the camps. One lady was my Grandma Colligan’s friend. She told her stories of how it really was. I was young and very impressionable. Should I have heard how awful it was? I believe so. It appears that some people are trying to bury the history of this time. I don’t remember studying too much about the Holocaust, but through my reading and survivors, I found the truth. I didn’t know so much about banned books until I was older. If a book was banned, I wanted to read it and always did.
To Kill a Mockingbird was written by Harper Lee, a white female from Alabama who told the story of a black man accused of a murder he didn’t commit. It’s told from the prospective of Scout, a young girl forced to deal with racism and unfair consequences. Why has it been banned from some schools and libraries? I can only imagine.
Like To Kill A Mockingbird, The Color People and Beloved have been banned in certain areas because they were likely racially charged. Racially charged? What exactly does that mean?
The Color Purple is one of my favorite books. It is a story of the strength of a woman of color and how she rose above it all. She not only dealt with discrimination, she also dealt with abusive relationships starting with her step-father who raped her and stole her children. She also had to deal with an abusive husband. These topics could have contributed to the banning of this book, but I’m skeptical. I loved her determination, her ability to overcome terrible situations, her triumphs. I first read The Grapes of Wrath when I was 15. It is one of my favorite books of all time.
This book’s narratives and how others will help strangers survive has stuck with me all these years. It has affected me profoundly.
I do not believe in banning books. It’s like watching a graphic movie or television show. It should be a person’s choice on whether they want to watch it or allow their children to watch. All our kids and several of our grandchildren have read the Harry Potter books.
Some people want them banned because they deal with magic. Really? Are these the same people who still believe in witchcraft? And we all know what happened at Salem.
Personally, I think banning books should be banned.