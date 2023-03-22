My husband Bill and I live a quiet life … mostly. We like the quietness of our country living.
I like the sound of cattle calling to each other. I love the morning bird conversations outside our window and beyond. When the coyotes howl eerily into the night air, that creeps me out. And when a wild cat screeches, it sounds like a banshee, but I rarely hear that.
In our younger days, before children, Bill set up speakers all over the living room first in our apartment and later in our little refurbished tenant house. We could hear the Doors, Steppenwolf, Iron Butterfly’s In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida, Ultimate Spinach … we had eclectic tastes. The music was loud, driving, and reached into our souls…at least at the time.
We’d spend our summers tubing down the Coosawattee with our friends and everyone would gather at our little house and eat whatever was handy. We always had the music, and it could be loud. We lived in the country with neighbors far and wide. No one cared about “Stairway to Heaven” being 10 decibels higher than it should have been. We all had jobs and became “normal” people during the week. I was a teacher. But the weekends were filled with music and fun. I referred to us as weekend hippies.
But, all that changed when children came along. We started having less parties and more small get-togethers. Some friends just kind of disappeared, but others stayed. They had children too. The thing about kids is that they are loud in bunches. We eventually had four who I referred to as our little stairsteps. Bill never quite got used to all the noise when the kids got just a wee bit older and louder.
Kids scream and holler. You can advise them to use their inside voices. Some would stop and look at you puzzled. “Inside voices?” They have no clue. I think they liked the reverberations of their voices off the walls. My husband would be sitting in his “Fraser” chair and would look at me when two ran by him screaming “Give it back!!” and my husband would ask me in a most irritated voice, “Don’t you hear that?!?” And I would answer, “No, no I don’t.
And I didn’t. I was deeply involved in Stephen King’s latest novel or it could have been a John Steinbeck and I was not at all concerned about children’s noise. They were playing and having fun, not bothering me at all and oblivious to their father’s delicate ears until he got up from his chair with the words, “I told you to quieten down!!” They did and it lasted about five minutes. By then, I was finding his reactions to them rather funny. He never did.
One by one, the kids grew up and left home for college. Usually, once kids go away to college, they leave home. Ours came back on occasion, but eventually, all found their way in the world with someone to love along with children. One grandchild arrived, then another, and another and another and another and another…three boys and three girls.
Our oldest is now 20 with 21 looking him right in the face. Our youngest just turned three. And let me tell you about the three-year-old. He’s named after his Nana Gaines and his great grandmother (my mother’s maiden name) Colligan. He is precocious with a phenomenal vocabulary and a stubborn streak just like his daddy, Hayden. He does not like to be told “no” and will let you know it by sticking his tongue out and giving you a “raspberry” or throwing something. He did that to me last week. I will not let him do that again. I grabbed him and made him sit on the couch for time out. He told me he didn’t like me and wouldn’t speak to me ever, ever again. That lasted about two minutes. He crawled onto my lap and told me he missed his mama. She started her full-time nursing job in ICU at Piedmont Hospital.
I have to say he is a handful for this “Grammy June” as my daughter-in-law calls me. I adore his spunkiness. “He’s a mess,” as the old saying goes. I absolutely love all my grandchildren. The youngest three are loud and rambunctious now, but that won’t last and I’ll miss them after they grow up.
My mother-in-law used to say to me when her four young grandchildren would go home, “I love the pitter patter of little feet as my grandchildren go out the back door.” Then she’d laugh. She was only kidding … mostly.