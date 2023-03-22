My husband Bill and I live a quiet life … mostly. We like the quietness of our country living.

I like the sound of cattle calling to each other. I love the morning bird conversations outside our window and beyond. When the coyotes howl eerily into the night air, that creeps me out. And when a wild cat screeches, it sounds like a banshee, but I rarely hear that.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In