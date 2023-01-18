A perfect day. What makes perfect day? I know what it means to me, and it changes.

What was a perfect day when I was six is nothing like now. As children are growing up, their perfect days should well override their imperfect days. Their days should be fun.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

