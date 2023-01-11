We are already into our New Year of 2023.

I can remember as far back as 1950 when I was three. Daddy was on recruiting duty in Johnson City, Tennessee. We lived in a little clapboard house that had a big yard. My mom would fix my sister and me a tea party at a little table that was perfect for tea parties. Mom had a picture of me crying at the table because it was my sister’s goal to make me cry at least once a day. I don’t remember why I was crying, but she probably took my cookie or something.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

