In the book “1984” Aldous Huxley wrote a simplistic masterpiece. I haven’t read the book in years, but what it is about is how human beings can be so easily led into believing all kinds of things.
Big Brother controlled everything and everyone. Big Brother was the name given to that entity by the government in order to bring fear to those being controlled. The popular phrase used by those in command was “Big Brother is watching you.”
It was a warning, indeed, and the society in which Big Brother existed was a dystopian one with much suffering. Every household was required to have a large television screen where Big Brother’s face was always in view. People had been so indoctrinated by this Big Brother character that they lived in constant fear of retribution.
The public had been led to believe that Big Brother was real. He demanded complete loyalty of everyone. Those who do not obey what Big Brother expected were severely punished. Winston Smith is the main character in this futuristic novel published in 1949. He was not as easily led as most people were. I first read this book when I was 15 years old back in the 60’s. I remember that I read it in one sitting all night long. I simply could not put it down. It didn’t scare me as much as it appalled me. I simply couldn’t believe that most of society in a place called Oceania was so easily led by a character who didn’t even exist. I thought they were just dumb as mud. Really, even as young as I was.
They were also weak to me. They lived in constant fear of doing or saying something wrong or even reading material that lauded the wrong way of doing things. If they did read something or had it in their possession, they would destroy it before anyone saw them with it. Big Brother was always watching them. If someone found out what they were reading or doing, they would not think anything of turning them in to Big Brother.
Wives, brothers, mothers, husbands. It didn’t matter. No one was loyal to anyone, except to Big Brother. Here’s the thing. No one ever saw Big Brother. He was never out and about because he did not exist. He was a figment of the imagination of those in power. Big Brother’s power was absolute, which is what was ingrained into all the citizens. Rumors and conspiracy theories were ways to control the citizens. They believed anything no matter how ridiculous.
Here I was, a teenager, reading this and thinking I would never be controlled like that. All my life I have been strong-willed and outspoken. This doesn’t mean I was disrespectful to those who deserved it. My parents taught me to know what behavior was right and what was wrong. But they also taught me to stand up for myself when someone was in the wrong. They taught me to know facts and not take just anyone’s word for it. Did this get me in trouble? Sometimes, but not often. No, I would not have lasted very long in Winston Smith’s dystopian world.
How Big Brother controlled those who appeared to not be able to be controlled was to confront them with their worst fear. Winston’s lover and his friend turned on him and he was caught. To make a long story short, his biggest fear was rats, big gopher rats. When Big Brother was torturing him, they strapped a cage to his face with a rat in it. The rat was slowly gnawing its way to Winston’s face. I remember reading this and being absolutely horrified. His interrogators kept asking him what 2 + 2 was. They said it was five. Winston knew it wasn’t five. He kept refusing to answer what they wanted. I kept thinking, “Don’t do it, Winston!” But then…a rat was about to break the cage door and get to his face. What do you think he did? Of course, he answered “five.”
Dang! That really upset me, but what else could he do to save his life? Big Brother didn’t care if the rat ate him alive. I was really hoping he would be stronger. Big Brother wanted total loyalty no matter what. I think I would fight the enemy with everything I had no matter the consequences. I might say “five” and not mean it. In the years since 2016, I’ve heard “Big Brother is watching you” more times than I care to hear. I’ve read about ridiculous conspiracy theories and people believing them.
One of my dad’s favorite sayings was, “Get some gumption about you.” I think the time might just be now. Don’t you?