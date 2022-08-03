Here I am once again sitting at the dining room table in what was once my mom’s apartment and later on Hartwell and Christopher’s after Mom passed.

It’s quiet here. I look out the double windows and watch rabbits play and Monarch butterflies flit up to the top of a giant Crepe Myrtle bush (a tree now, really) full of pure white blossoms. My secretary gave me that beautiful thriving plant at least 25 years ago.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

