A good breeze is blowing on this lovely late spring day. The cherry tree in the back was covered in early cherries, but they are disappearing. The birds do like cherries. Our giant Oak Leaf Hydrangea that was given to us by dear friends over 20 years ago appears to be dying.
I’m not sure why, but the leaves are wilted, and some branches are empty of anything resembling greenery. I do believe that everything has its time here on Earth. The Oak Leaf has lived out its time. I’ll miss it.
My mom came to live with us in an apartment we built onto our house back in 2013. I retired from my career as an Adult Education director and instructor to help care for her. Mom passed away in 2019. By then, she had moved to an assisted living facility. Bill and I couldn’t care for her anymore as she fell further and further into dementia.
Never in a million years did I think this would happen to Mom. She was an educated woman who was an avid reader up until six months before she died. Her vision was fading, and it made it very difficult for her to read. Her hearing had always been poor, and she wore a hearing aide from the time she was a young woman. We had to speak clearly and loudly for her to understand us. I always told her that because of this, whenever I spoke in public at one function or another or when I was in a play on stage, everyone could hear me. I thanked her for giving me that gift.
Now, I can’t hear well, and I understand more than ever what she went through all her life. Sometimes it’s just easier to pretend I hear words just like I know she did. I also know it’s frustrating for me to ask people to repeat their words. This is why it’s better to just pretend. Unless you’ve walked in their shoes, you can’t know.
Thinking about how my life has changed in the last 50 years is mind-boggling. I remember when our little town didn’t have the first fast food restaurant back in the late 60’s and early 70’s. Pasquale’s was a popular place to eat with its hot roast beef sandwiches, hoagies, and pizzas. I remember it was in Pasquale’s that I ate my first salad with cheese on it.
I’d never eaten salad with cheese on it. Since then, I always eat salad with cheese. The hot roast beef sandwiches … you remember them, don’t you? Thinly sliced roast beef on bread with luscious gravy placed on top of or near a dollop or two of creamy mashed potatoes. This was my favorite and when Pasquale’s closed, I lamented the loss of that meal. It just didn’t seem fair.
It’s like when the Partridge Restaurant closed in Rome. When I first moved to Calhoun, the Partridge was the first restaurant I ate at over 50 years ago.
The food was family fare, serving meat and vegetables with a dessert. It was especially good and was a popular place for many years, kind of like going into someone’s home only the dining room was bigger. I guess people’s tastes changed through the years. Family dinners were not so popular as pizza dinners.
Don’t get me wrong. I love pizza, especially from a little place called The Pizza Box. Back when the kids were young, we could get a large pizza…18 inch, (I think) which would feed our entire family of six for a reasonable price. Every Friday night was pizza night, and we even became friends with the owners. We missed it so much when it closed. Large pizzas from other establishments were not nearly as large as the Pizza Box’s.
When McDonald’s came to Calhoun, it was the only place off the interstate on 53. We thought that we were no longer lacking in fast food. In fact, we considered ourselves “uptown Saturday night.” Before too long, 53, which had been a two-lane road with pastures and horses on either side became “fast food row.” Within just a few years, and to this day, it is ever changing with new businesses coming and going. Here I sit at this round white table in Mom’s apartment looking out the big sunny double window.
This place is soothing to me. It’s quiet and I can watch the birds light in the trees and rabbits run around in the back yard. It’s hard to believe that over 50 years have gone by in what seems like the blink of an eye. It’s been good, though.
Now if I could just get that hot roast beef sandwich … again.