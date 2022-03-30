We all love simple pleasures like an ice cream cone on a summer’s day, or the sound of children laughing, or a beautiful sunset, but we all have some simple pleasures that are all our own which isn’t like everyone’s.
These are mine.
Waking up with Bill, the love of my life, next to me after all these years and feeling content.
Sitting on the front porch watching my birds at the bird feeder on any given morning as they intermingle with each other — cardinals, Red-winged black birds, sparrows, chickadees, doves, squirrels. Squirrels?? The birds don’t seem to mind, so why should I?
Getting up early enough on our annual family vacation to watch the sun appear to rise up out of the ocean in a brilliant blaze of glory.
Hearing the sound of an old friend’s voice I’ve missed for a long time on the phone saying, “How ya doin’?”
Smelling the aroma of a yellow Iris. It smells like lemon. The purple ones don’t smell like grapes. I wonder why?
Getting into a bed with clean, fresh, crisp sheets, cool and soft.
Listening to a lone cow calling to her calf and watching the calf come running to her.
Finding the perfect outfit for a perfect occasion.
Cracking open the pages of a new book I’ve never read, but have been wanting to and settling into a cozy corner of a comfortable couch as I jump into the story.
Listening to “Imagine” by John Lennon. It’s been my favorite song for so many years and will continue to be for all the rest of my days.
Cutting an avocado in half to find it perfect in every way and taking a spoon to scoop out luscious green insides. I love it spread on toast or an English muffin, too.
Watching “Outlander.” It’s been outstanding this sixth Season.
Holding a newborn baby in my arms that I just watched being born. It was a life-changing experience to me. This perfect wee boy was my first grandchild, William Jeffrey Ray. He will be 20 in a couple of weeks.
Biting into the first oyster I’ve had in a year and being pretty sure I am in seafood heaven once again.
Being in a play that the audience likes, Hearing the laughter or seeing the tears and watching the audience rise to their feet while applauding and cheering.
Getting up in the morning with my computer and cell phone. Opening the computer and seeing stories written by friends as they share something good.
Watching our grandson, Hatcher, play a game of soccer and immediately recognizing his demeanor with his head down, not looking right nor left, running as fast as he can, and kicking the ball into the goal. He looked just like his daddy, Hayden, when he was determined to score back in the day. Hatcher is five and Hayden is his coach.
Wearing my UGA pullover hoodie and having a stranger turn to me and say with his thumbs up, “Go DAWGS!”
Having lunch with my friends from Adult Education every few months. We laugh, eat, laugh some more and catch up on everyone’s life.
Writing my morning blog on Facebook. I try to start everyone’s morning out in an upbeat manner, most of the time.
This may be just a wee bit vain but having someone tell me in an astonished way that they can’t believe I’m 75! Hey, I can’t believe I’m 75!
Hearing an old CD of my father and uncle singing “Carry Me Back to the Mountains.”
Visiting Emert’s Cove that was settled by my Great grandfather 6 or 7 times removed, Frederick Emert, a Revolutionary war soldier, at the foothills of the Smoky Mountains in East Tennessee.
Making biscuits from scratch.
Listening to songbirds carry on their unique conversations early in the morning as I walk my little scruffy dog, Tippy (Doodle).
Eating freshly churned homemade ice cream on a hot day in the summer. Watching “Jeopardy.” I’ve watched it ever since it first aired. Yes, I’m a bit of a nerd and am proud of it.
Reading a newspaper. Yes, I still read newspapers. Writing a column for two newspapers and having readers take the time to let me know they enjoyed it.
Tasting that first sip of coffee every morning. Such a marvelous simple pleasure. Finishing my column for the week.