Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines retirement sort of like this … the act of leaving one’s position permanently in the workforce, like never to return.

On July 1, 2013, this is exactly what I did. It took me a while to commit to retiring, but after my boss retired and new people came in, I could see the “writing on the wall” so to speak. It was time. So, in early 2013, I went to Atlanta to the teacher retirement office and started the process of leaving a long-time career as an educator.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

