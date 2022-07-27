Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines retirement sort of like this … the act of leaving one’s position permanently in the workforce, like never to return.
On July 1, 2013, this is exactly what I did. It took me a while to commit to retiring, but after my boss retired and new people came in, I could see the “writing on the wall” so to speak. It was time. So, in early 2013, I went to Atlanta to the teacher retirement office and started the process of leaving a long-time career as an educator.
The folks at the retirement office were so helpful. I must admit that I was surprised by their helpfulness. It was enlightening and refreshing to have someone from a state office be so willing to make the process of moving into a totally different lifestyle so easy. I was thankful for that.
When I was in my senior year of college, I took a toilet paper roll and marked every separate sheet of paper with a date. Every day I would tear off a sheet until I pulled the last sheet off of my final day. No, I did not have a roll of toilet paper on my bulletin board in my office at Georgia Northwestern, once Coosa Valley Tech. That would have been a bit unseemly. I did have a calendar that started at 320 days until retirement. This seemed like a long time.
During those days, I started the process of cleaning out my filing cabinets and was amazed at all the paper that went through the shredder. I’m one of these people that saves things. I think I had every bit of paperwork for everything I did in those 20+ years. This is not counting my years in public school. I have silver platters that Mrs. Strain from Calhoun Jr. High School gave me as gifts. Back then, I left the educational profession twice, but could never fully leave it behind.
Mrs. Strain told me I’d always be a teacher no matter what. I took a job as a newspaper reporter and columnist, and I must admit it was the most fun job I ever had. But soon, I came to realize that chasing some juicy story in the middle of the night wasn’t practical for me. I was a wife and mother with several children. And I had to admit I missed teaching. It was time to get back to it.
A friend told me about a job opening in Adult Education and it sounded intriguing. After my interview, I was asked when I could start. It was the beginning of a wonderful career teaching adult students who had left school without a high school diploma. It opened a whole new world for me. My attitude toward “drop-outs” changed almost immediately. I never used that term again for people who left school early. I learned that some had to work to help their families. Some were disillusioned about school. Some were bullied in school. Some were encouraged by parents when they were 16 that it was time to work. Rarely did I hear that someone really wanted to leave school.
During my tenure in Adult Education, my part-time job became full-time when Gordon County was named a Certified Literate Community, one of 10 in the state. I became a lead instructor/director of our local learning center.
The thing is, in Adult Ed., I learned that the adults and younger students wanted to learn. They knew that this was a time for them to “get real” and believe in themselves. I loved encouraging students that they most certainly could do it! They didn’t think they’d ever learn fractions let alone algebra, but they did. It was wonderful to see their faces when a light bulb went off in their heads and they understood.
On the last day of the week, we’d have a spelling test. Those that didn’t miss a word, got a shiny star. You’d think adults would scoff at this and not care about that star. This didn’t happen. Human beings like to be rewarded for doing good things. Getting 100 on a spelling test was an accomplishment many never got in regular school. They wanted that star.
I cherish the days of my many years involved in education. To say it was rewarding is an understatement. Now here I am nine years into retirement. Lots of things in my life have changed. I have four more grandchildren. I have finished the first draft of my novel. I get to write a weekly column for two newspapers. Heck, I may just take up painting…or maybe not.
Yes, I left my permanent job, but I am still running headlong into life. And it’s glorious.
Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.