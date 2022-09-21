I drive past the little non-descript building like I have done a thousand times. This time, for whatever reason, memories of its glory days come into my mind.

I’d stop there many mornings to get gas or kids’ snacks for school. I loved the little store. I remember the first check I wrote there. When I got to the paint store, I opened my checkbook and there was the check I wrote to Poarch’s Grocery for $10. I felt horrible. I had only stopped there a few times.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

