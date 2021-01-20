Sometimes I like to sit and ponder things. I like to remember happenings from my childhood on up to the here and now, things that are etched in my brain forever.
When I was a little bitty girl, somewhere between three and four years old, we lived in Johnson City, Tennessee. I remember my mother swatting at little flying bugs. She thought they were ants. They weren’t. They were termites and eating the little house we lived in like it was a grilled cheese sandwich. I don’t remember what happened after that, but I remember that swarm of bugs and Mom killing as many as she could. Mom did not like bugs.
Another time at the same place, Daddy had bought my mother an electric washing machine. It was set up on the porch. It had what was called a wringer on it. This part had to be used manually. After the water drained out of the machine, Mom would take the wet laundry and hold it as she sent them through the wringer. She didn’t have to hand wring clothes anymore.
I wanted to help, but she warned me not to get my hands close to the wringer. Of course, I didn’t pay attention to her and when she went inside for a brief moment, I tried to hold up some towels to send them through. This was not a good idea. That wringer pulled not only a towel through, but also my hand and arm. What is etched in my brain is seeing my hand disappear through the wringer. This is when I commenced to screaming at the top of my lungs. It seems that Mom had to put the wringer in reverse to get my hand and arm back. I was so skinny back then that it really didn’t hurt much. I just felt trapped for a time.
When we lived in Morocco, I remember when a friend and I left the playground of our school and wound up on the beach of the Mediterranean Sea. This beach was off limits and what is etched in my brain as I looked up from chasing a crab was my teacher’s face. She was racing toward us, yelling our names in a really angry tone. When she got to us, I thought my friend and I would be beaten within an inch of our lives, but instead, she hugged us close to her and said she was sorry.
Another memory etched in my brain is when my sister and I became lost in a blinding snow storm when we lived in Kansas. It was what is called a “white out” and we got turned around on our way back from sledding. We knew our neighborhood was somewhere close, but we honestly couldn’t see any structures. My chin felt frozen as the snow pummeled us. What I remember is feeling relief when my hand felt brick. It was a building and we didn’t let go of it until we realized we were close to home.
As a young married couple, Bill and I loved to take hikes through the woods on the farm where he spent from the middle of his childhood on. We’d climb little ridges and discover fox dens. He loved to show me the old ruins of the old Indian house. One or two of the structures built on the land were moved to New Echota. We’d walk along the Coosawattee and I remember a raccoon on the rocks washing its food. Wildlife was and still is abundant, although the yips and sounds of coyotes give me the creeps. I wonder what they have trapped? And my brother-in-law and son swear they have seen a black panther. I don’t doubt it.
What is etched in my brain is holding each of my children in my arms seconds after they were born. It is seeing their perfect little faces. I count their toes and fingers and bring my face close to theirs and welcome them into the world. What I also picture is my husband’s face after each birth. He is smiling, but appears to be a little green around the gills. He never left my side, though, for any of the births.
Recently, what has become etched in my brain and I’m having a hard time getting it out, is the young policeman being trapped by the mob who were blood-thirsty for his death as they swarmed the Capitol building. They beat him and other law enforcement with flag poles, pipes, and fire hydrants. One policeman died.
When I think of this, I do my best to picture positive memories. This is how I cope with this atrocity. I want this picture in my mind gone, but in another way, I don’t want to ever forget it and the evilness of that mob of “Americans.”