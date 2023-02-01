Just exactly what does optimism mean? In short it means the belief that everything is going to turn out okay no matter what.

I must admit I am an eternal optimist. My daughter has always referred to be as “Little Mary Sunshine.” In fact, I wrote a blog titled that a few years back. I have been accused of being too happy in the morning. It’s true, I suppose.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

