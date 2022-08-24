Back when I was a kid, I had all kinds of aspirations. From being a fighter pilot to being on the first manned flight to the moon, to being maybe a star on Broadway or maybe even being a teacher all sounded exciting to me as I grew up.

When I watched the little fighter planes twirl around, fly upside down, nose-dive toward the ground or shoot up into another atmosphere, I realized that this was unrealistic. Besides the fact that I was afflicted with motion sickness back during my growing up years, I don’t remember any female fighter pilots. I think women were thought to be too fragile or were supposed to stay home and have babies. I don’t know.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

