Old age kind of sneaks up on you and hits you when you’re least expecting it. You’re going along just fine and dandy; then BAM!!
It happened to me on November 7, 2015, around one o’clock in the afternoon. I had a bag of garbage in my hands ready to take it to the big garbage can. It was raining a bit, but not bad. One of my sons offered to take it out, but I told him I could do it. Turns out, I was a wee bit wrong on that.
As I started to bound down the steps like I always did without a care in the world, my foot slipped and I found myself up in the air dropping like a rock onto a concrete slab below. I was a little stunned and my left leg was bent back behind me. What did I do? I reached around to the back of me and pulled my leg back into the position it should have been.
Here’s the thing. I’ve been a “faller” all my life…a true klutz. I never fell gracefully. I fell all sprawled out and ridiculous looking. I’d just pick myself up and go about my business, sometimes limping, but never really hurt except for my dignity.
I’m thinking of the time I fell as I was teaching in my Adult Education class. As I turned to write something on the board, my heel caught in something and the next thing I knew I was in a heap on the floor struggling to get back up. Thank God and Greyhound I wasn’t wearing a dress. I was mortified enough without showing my white, cotton, plain, old…really old…underwear! My students thought I must be hurt, but I wasn’t…just my pride.
Another time at the same college, my heel caught in a place in the sidewalk out front and I fell once again like a rock right on my hip. Dang! That smarted. I carried a big bruise with lots of purples and later yellows sported on my gluteus maximus for a couple of weeks. I wasn’t really hurt, just annoyed at myself for another act of “klutzyism.”
So here I was at the bottom of the steps with rain hitting me on the head doing my level best to get up. It wasn’t happening. My leg hurt like three hundred wild elephants had run amuck all over it and were about ready to do it again. Try as I might, I simply could not get up, so I started yelling for help.
I kind of felt like that little old lady in that classic tv commercial who fell and couldn’t get it. Only, I wasn’t that old, was I? My family came running out and they stopped to look at me kind of weirdly. I mean, I never, and I mean never, ask for help for any reason. I’ve always felt I could take care of myself and any problems. Not in this case, though.
It was decided that I should go to the hospital. I tried to let them take me to the car, but by then my leg wasn’t just hurting, I was in agony. This was not good. I don’t do agony very well. To make a long story short, I went in an ambulance. Really, no joke…me.
By the time we got to the hospital, I realized that I had to do a final show at the Little Theatre that night!. I asked the doctor about that and he looked at me as if I’d lost my mind. “There will be no final show tonight. Not going to happen!” he told me most emphatically. “Can’t I use a wheelchair?” I asked.
“No. You have a broken leg and more than likely you will have to have surgery.” I was devastated. People had bought tickets. What about my other castmates? What about the old saying “The show must go on?”
I mean we have a small theatre with no understudies. This wasn’t Broadway or even Atlanta. This was Calhoun, Georgia. A lot of times we had to hunt down people to be in the shows.
News traveled fast and it seems that the little theatres in area towns heard about my fall. Rather than saying “Good luck” to actors in stage show, performers tell each other “Break a leg.” Well, there ya go. I really did break a leg in two places!
This is when it came to hit me right between the eyes. I wasn’t going to be bounding down anymore steps.
Old age had jumped out at me and as my late, great mother-in-law used to say, “Old age ain’t for sissies.”
Later, my director friend, Wendell started telling me to “Break a nail.” It was safer.