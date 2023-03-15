Did you know that March used to be the month beginning the new year?

I didn’t until I started studying my month of birth. March was named after Mars, the Roman god of war and the word for it was Martius. It was the first month of the Roman calendar year. This didn’t change until 1752 when we adopted the “New Style” or Gregorian calendar. This is when the new year started on January 1.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

