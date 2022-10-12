A friend of mine lost her husband recently in a motorcycle accident.
I was shocked. I hadn’t seen this friend in probably 5 or so years. Once the pandemic hit, my husband and I became almost hermits. I lost friends and loved ones during that time and couldn’t even go to pay my respects.
Therese lives not even ten minutes from me. We were both involved in Little Theater. We were in “Second Samuel” together, for Pete’s sake. I needed to see her, to let her know I cared. Her husband, Brian, was a good man. He was handsome, funny, brilliant, and he loved riding his motorcycle.
We never know what each day will bring. As human beings, we don’t generally feel like a particular day will be our last day. We don’t know how or what just like those we leave behind, those who loved us. Therese wrote on social media something like “I became a widow 16 hours ago. Me. A widow.”
I remember thinking, “I need to see her. She’s a friend.” And so, on Sunday I drove over to her home. As noted, it had been a while since I’d been there, but I had a pretty good idea which home in was in the lovely neighborhood. I was right. I pulled into the driveway as another car was coming in. Just to be sure, I asked if this was the Randall home. It was. The gentleman I spoke with was a cousin and right away we found out both of us had a common thing. We were drama people.
Therese and I hugged each other and shed a few tears. We talked like we had just seen each other a few days ago. It was so good to see her. We laughed despite the sadness of the event. I knew he had some health issues that were being addressed, but this was not going to be what took him away from his life on Earth. The one thing I remember her saying was that he died doing the thing he loved…riding his motorcycle.
This is probably how most of us would like to go out. My mom told me one time that the older you get the more people you lose that you have loved. That’s just the way life is. I started thinking about people I had lost during the worst of the pandemic. I hired John Russell, a true Scotsman, to drive our Adult Education van. He was a special man. It was evident he loved life and gave back so much to those who needed someone to care. He loved square dancing and never missed a local Little Theatre play. My husband and I always saw him at the local hospital where he volunteered. He’d hug us both and tell us he loved us. We loved him too.
I lost track of him during the pandemic and missed seeing him at the hospital. I learned he had not been well and passed away at the age of 90. I’m sorry I didn’t learn Scot Gaelic or get to see him before he passed.
I thought about John Willis, the late editor of the Rome New-Tribune. John was one of the nicest men. He would come to Calhoun sometimes and he, Wayne Minshew, and I would go to lunch at Thurston’s, now closed. John passed away some years ago, but I remember him telling me that he liked how I wrote and that an important thing to remember was that when you write “make ‘em laugh or make ‘em cry.” That was good advice. I miss him and Wayne Minshew also.
A lady I greatly admired, Mary Ray, my son-in-law’s mother passed away during the pandemic. She was a wonderful person, full of life. She loved her family with all her heart, but a form of dementia took her too soon. She was my age, had been a much-loved mother and grandmother. She was a well-respected teacher. We were good friends. I miss her soft “Southern Belle” voice.
When I was young, I used to worry about losing my parents, but I had them a long time.
My dad left me when I was 63. He died of cancer. The loss was devastating. My mom left me nine years later. She was 95 and sometimes thought I was her mother or sister. I was holding her hand when she passed. It was peaceful.
Sometimes I wake up needing to talk to them. Their loss is painful but I think of what my father said to me when he knew his time was short. He clasped his hands together, looked me in the eye and said, “But didn’t we have a fun time?”
Indeed. Lives well lived.