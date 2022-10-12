A friend of mine lost her husband recently in a motorcycle accident.

I was shocked. I hadn’t seen this friend in probably 5 or so years. Once the pandemic hit, my husband and I became almost hermits. I lost friends and loved ones during that time and couldn’t even go to pay my respects.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

