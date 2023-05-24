He was placed in my arms around four in the afternoon, a tiny little baby boy with dark curls and huge brown eyes with long lashes that touched his cheeks.
It was my 30th birthday and the best present I could have received. He was our first son and we named him William Heath after his father and after a character on the old television show “Big Family.” This was a suggestion of my sister-in-law, Mary. It was a family tradition to name a first-born son with the W. H. initials.
His sister, Heather, loved her little brother until one day when I was changing his diaper and she leaned over him. I warned her not to get too close, but she didn’t listen and well, you guessed it. Her little three-year-old face got an unwanted bath. She looked at me and said, “I don’t think I like baby brothers.” And I quickly completed the diaper change, put him in his bed, and helped clean her up, all the time doing my best not to laugh.
She got over his watery assault and came to adore him. She wasn’t jealous of him and helped me so much. Heath grew into the sweetest child, wanting to help all the time, especially his father, Bill, who always had some projects going. Heath wanted to help him spread the “manucre” on the garden. He had his own words when he was a little fella. His father was building a well house and he wanted to help spread the “mortimer.”
Heath was always a little guy. He was 4’9” when he started high school, but in my eyes he was such a cute kid and also a nice kid. He was well-liked and found debate in high school under the guidance of Sandra Worthington Silvers. She took him under her wing just as she had his older sister and turned him into a winning student of debate. It would play a major role in his lifetime goals.
He also loved music and performing arts under the direction of Barry Nicora, a marvelous young man who came to Calhoun High School and turned the music program into shows that bordered on professional performances. There was a problem, though. Heath’s voice started to change. He started growing. He couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket. Seriously.
Barry didn’t want to destroy his love of music and singing, but something had to be done. He asked me one day if I could encourage Heath to just mouth the words until he found his voice again. Because I loved and respected Barry, I had a talk with Heath. It was difficult, but Heath understood and sang his heart out silently while in Show Choir and chorus. I don’t know if anybody in the audience ever knew.
Heath went to the University of Georgia for college and studied Anthropology with an emphasis on Archaeology. After graduation, he quickly learned that digging in the dirt was not a ludicrous job and he had also met the love of his life, Kelly. He brought her home to meet us and I knew she was “the one.”
Heath decided to go to law school after he and Kelly married. What a grand wedding
that was at Evelyn’s Eden on the farm. He graduated cum laude from Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham, Alabama. He’s been a lawyer for almost fifteen years now. He also received a Master of Science in environmental management, and he’s published numerous legal articles.
But he never stopped loving music. His grandfather, my father, a professional entertainer in his later years, helped him learn to play the guitar and taught him to love old mountain music and Willie Nelson. Practicing the guitar became a daily thing for him. Before too long, he began writing songs. One I love is “Spring Rain” about his growing up in Gordon County with his siblings, cousin, and good friend, Patrick. When his grandfather and grandmother moved to Calhoun, Heath and his Grandpa Emert played together sometimes as the Pine Chapel String Band. One of my fondest memories is when Heath performed with his grandpa at Dad’s final performance in Athens, Alabama at the Delmore Days Festival.
Heath sings now with his father-in-law, Peter Miller, in Huntsville, Alabama. Peter was a professional musician who helped him to expand his music. They sing together now and perform at different venues in Huntsville. They call themselves Brooks and Overdone. Bill and I visited Huntsville recently and as Heath began singing Willie Nelson’s “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain”, my eyes welled up and a lump formed in my throat. Memories of a little boy flooded my thoughts. Heath all grown sang beautifully.
Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.