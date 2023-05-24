He was placed in my arms around four in the afternoon, a tiny little baby boy with dark curls and huge brown eyes with long lashes that touched his cheeks.

It was my 30th birthday and the best present I could have received. He was our first son and we named him William Heath after his father and after a character on the old television show “Big Family.” This was a suggestion of my sister-in-law, Mary. It was a family tradition to name a first-born son with the W. H. initials.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

