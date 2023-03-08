Flip Wilson, the late, great comedian, was hilarious. We never missed his show. My favorite character he portrayed was Geraldine.

He dressed up to the nines as her and made me laugh all the time. He became this personification of a sassy lady and I never heard any criticism of him when he was in drag as Geraldine. I never heard him criticized as the pastor of the “Church of What’s Happening Now” either.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

