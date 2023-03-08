Flip Wilson, the late, great comedian, was hilarious. We never missed his show. My favorite character he portrayed was Geraldine.
He dressed up to the nines as her and made me laugh all the time. He became this personification of a sassy lady and I never heard any criticism of him when he was in drag as Geraldine. I never heard him criticized as the pastor of the “Church of What’s Happening Now” either.
Back in the ’70s and ’80s, people seemed to have more of a sense of humor. Well, even before then. The Three Stooges used to dress in drag. I was a kid when I watched them. I always thought it was funny and in truth, I still do. When I was a teenager I watched “Some Like It Hot” with Jack Lemon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe. As I recall, Ms. Monroe played a member of a traveling female band. Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis dressed in drag to get away from mobsters, so they joined the girls’ band and escaped to Florida. None of that really matters except they pretended to be females. It was a hilariously funny movie and won awards. I do not recall any criticism at all concerning this movie and it did not do anything negative to me psychologically.
One of my favorite movies of all time is “The Birdcage” with Robin Williams and Nathan Lane. Robin Williams character owns a club that has drag queen shows. In the movie, Nathan Lane’s character plays Robin Williams’ character’s gay partner. Later, when their daughter is getting married and she brings her fiance’s mother and father for dinner at her parents home, Nathan Lane dresses as a woman to hide the fact that he is a male. What happens is one of the most hilarious situations I’ve ever watched. The acting is superb, and the comic timing is spot on. Nathan Lane being in drag and posing as a wife is priceless. All my kids have seen it and feel the same way I do. Hank Azaria, who plays the character who cooks the evening meal for the family, is hysterically funny.
And then I come to Tyler Perry, a most gracious and wonderfully generous man who has helped so many people. A character he invented is named Madea and she, yes, she is a hoot! I remember the first time I saw a Madea movie and just almost couldn’t believe how real, yet funny this character was. She is a granny and takes no guff off of anyone. She’ll smack a smart-mouthed teenager in a heartbeat and think nothing of it. I just love her. She’s endearing in a way only Tyler Perry can portray. The man’s a genius and has built a huge studio where Fort McPherson used to be outside of Atlanta. One of our sons worked there for a time. If you haven’t seen any Madea movies, you need to take the time to watch. You’ll laugh and watching Tyler Perry in drag won’t hurt you one bit.
And what about “Bosom Buddies” with Tom Hanks and the late Peter Scolari? This was a TV show about two guys who were looking for an affordable place to live and the only decent place was a female only apartment house. You guessed it. They dressed in drag and began living there. The situations they got into were just plain comical. This show launched Tom Hanks’ career. He was good. He was funny. Being able to portray totally different characters and being convincing is an art. Both Tom and Peter were great in their roles. I never missed that show.
I think my favorite drag character of all time is Robin Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire. What a wonderfully lovable character. Here was a man whose wife divorced him, and he wasn’t going to get to see his children, so he got his brother to help him become a housekeeper, Mrs. Doubtfire. The transition is amazing and the make-up artists for that movie did a splendid job. I loved this character and the movie. It was heartwarming, hilariously funny and poignant with lessons learned.
So, here’s the thing. The governor of Tennessee wants to restrict anything that has to do with drag shows, people dressing in drag, whatever. Dressing in drag is an art form and is denying people a livelihood that has been around for hundreds of years. Back in Shakespeare’s time, men portrayed all characters, male and female. And who is this hurting? No one. I like to laugh. I have a sense of humor. And yes, I watch RuPaul’s drag show sometimes. It’s entertaining. I wonder what this is really all about. Wasn’t this governor allegedly in a parade one time dressed in drag?
Lighten up, Governor Lee.