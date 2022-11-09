A lot of you don’t know me. This may be the first time you’ve read this column, but I am a lover of life.
I’ve always been this way. When I was a skinny little tow-headed girl, I loved daybreak. I’d get up early and look for the sunrise. Sometimes it was behind clouds with rain or snow falling.
It didn’t matter. I’d jump up out of bed and head for the living room where my mom would already have the television on to my favorite Saturday shows, “Roy Rodgers & Dale Evans,” “Flicka,” “Sky King,” or ”Rin Tin Tin.” On school days when I came home, I watched “Howdy Doody,” and later “Dark Shadows,” but, television wasn’t all I did. I’d jump on my bike and ride all over the place for hours just loving the feel of the wind, air, the joy of being free. I’d sometimes sing while I rode and stop to see friends.
I grew up an Air Force brat and luckily was able to make friends easily. In my time in Louisiana, we friends would get together and build club houses or our parents would help us build huge bon fires on warm summer nights where we roasted marshmallows and bubble gum. Yes, it melted on the end of a stick and was so juicy and sweet. My childhood was idyllic, perfect. My sister and I listened to “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” for hours on our little record player and danced to the beginnings of rock and roll.
My sister taught me to read at an early age. She taught me spelling and science things. After our brother came along, we both wreaked havoc on our mother as we did things like put a softball in his diaper and mom thought the worst. She spread newspaper on the floor, placed him in the middle of it and proceeded to carefully remove his diaper. When the softball rolled out, she came after us, but we were already speeding away on our bikes.
My love of life included sports. I learned all kinds of sports activities from my dad. He would listen to the radio at night to basketball games in Podunk, Iowa or some other unknown high school team somewhere. I’d sit next to him on Friday nights and fall asleep watching “Gilletes Friday Night Fights.” I watched Hurricane Jackson fight. We watched endless baseball games laughing at the Old Pro advertise Budweiser Beer. My dad did not drink, though. We watched basketball and, in my adulthood, we’d talk about how great Michael Jordan was.
When I went to college, I discovered soccer. We had a lot of international students and soccer was popular in their countries. I loved it. It started catching on in the United States back in the 80s. Now, almost every middle school and high school has a soccer team. Our three sons played soccer and our daughter kept the stats. Now, one granddaughter and one grandson play soccer. They are six and seven and I’ve watched both score. And yes, I am a loud, crazy grandmother watching them play. So be it.
So where is all this leading, my love of life, family, sports? Football and a game that I loved watching. Let’s be clear, I am a Vols fan. My daddy was born at the foothills of the Smoky Mountains in East Tennessee. My brother graduated from UT Law School. I should have gone there, but my mother and father thought a smaller school was safer.
When I moved to Georgia in 1969 to begin my career in education, I stayed true to the Vols. In the 80s, though, my allegiance changed. I began to love Georgia football. I still loved the Vols, but the Georgia Bulldogs became my team. They played hard and had winning seasons. They were fun to watch. My dad and I had major discussions about who had the best team.
This past Saturday, the quarterback from UGA, Stetson Bennett IV came to play. He’d been a walk-on, almost unheard of and led the team to a National title last season. Some stayed skeptical of his abilities. I think the skeptics at the Tennessee/UGA game Saturday may have felt foolish. This young man played his heart out and led UGA to victory. Way to go Stetson!!! I think he deserves a Heisman trophy, but I don’t think he’s even considered. Why?
Yes, I’m a lover of life, family, friends, old television shows, sports. I make no apologies. I just wish I could jump on my bike and ride like I used to ride, free with the wind in my hair. Ah, the joys of life!