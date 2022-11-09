A lot of you don’t know me. This may be the first time you’ve read this column, but I am a lover of life.

I’ve always been this way. When I was a skinny little tow-headed girl, I loved daybreak. I’d get up early and look for the sunrise. Sometimes it was behind clouds with rain or snow falling.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

