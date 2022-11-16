Sometimes I just like to sit and think about stuff, different things. In my recent days, I’ve had time to do a lot of thinking after my unintentional stunt sent me into a sort of meltdown.
I’m coming out of it, but it hasn’t been easy. I was even wondering if I would be able to write a column for this week. So, I took an easy route. Sometimes it’s easier to make lists. I can keep it simple, so here goes … things and people I miss.
I miss my grandparents — all four and two great-grandparents. My Grandma and Grandpa Colligan were Yankees with German, Irish, and English ancestry. They were dancers and performers on Vaudeville on Coney Island in New York City. Grandma was a Ziegfeld Girl and Grandpa was a singer and dancer. This is where they met and later married. They had six kids and my mother was the youngest. I adored them. Our youngest grandchild, Gaines, middle name is Colligan. My other grandparents were from the Smoky Mountains in East Tennessee. My Grandma Maples Emert married my Grandpa when she was 15 and Grandpa was 16 or so. Grandpa helped build roads over the mountain. He was hurt in a logging accident and left an invalid. He was a precious man with beautiful clear blue eyes. Grandma was a tough mountain woman who had 11 children. My daddy was the fifth of the 11. Music was a big part of the Emert’s lives. I adored them, too.
So, while we’re at it, I miss my parents. It’s strange how you think that your parents will always be with you. They were wonderful parents. They never, and I mean never, let my siblings and me down. They were there for every game, performance, school happening. They saw us all become college graduates and move on with our lives as they did with theirs. We lost Daddy first. He died of cancer at 88. He was a tall, handsome man, healthy until he wasn’t. I held his hand as his life left him. I told him we’d be okay. Mom later lived in our home. She was a beautiful Irish redhead who read 10 books every two weeks until she couldn’t anymore. She was 95 when she passed in 2019. I was holding her hand when she peacefully left us. Yes, I miss them both, but they gave me a beautiful life. That’s all that I could ask for from them in this world.
I miss my mother-in-law, the late great, Evelyn Hatcher Brooks Causby. What a feisty little southern belle she was!! She had a cute walk and was a beautiful lady. She loved her family, but she had her limits. I remember one time one summer when lots of her grandchildren were in and out of the house either hungry or thirsty. When the last one was gone, she looked at me and said, “The sweetest sound I’ve ever heard is the sound of my grandchildren’s feet walking out the back door.” Then she just laughed. Let me tell ya, she made the most potent blackberry wine I’ve ever had, and it was delicious. I adored her. She passed away on Christmas Eve morning in 1997. She had recently told me that she thought it was tacky if people died on the holidays. I just looked at her and shook my head. I miss her laugh.
I miss my Big White Dog, Carlee who came to me in the spring of 2011. Daddy had recently died, and I was searching for something. Along came this marvelous dog and I’ve always believed that Dad
dy somehow sent her to me. I had her for 5 years before she died. It still hurts, but she’s in my heart along with others-Patches, Goose, Astro and my kitties, Stormy and Moxy.
I miss my babies, my Heather, Heath, Hayden, and Hartwell. Oh, they’re not gone. They are grown up. They have lives of their own as it should be, but I miss the Christmas shows they put on for us. I miss how Heather said, “Lellow” for yellow. I miss Heath saying, “Pees in my pocket” for “Please in my pocket” for anything he wanted to keep. I miss Hayden hitting rocks with a stick for hours over the pasture fence. I miss Hartwell hiding in buckets and doing impressions. I miss sticky fingers, smudged doors, and screams of laughter. I miss hearing, “I didn’t do it!” as they all start scattering. But wait!! I have six grandchildren. I have three who are still little and love to find treasures in the yard. They’ve found everything from silverware to GI Joes, arrowheads, strange rocks, melted glass.
Ya know, I’m pretty blessed.
Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.