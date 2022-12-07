Ah ... Christmas.

The sound of choruses singing “Oh Holy Night” or “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer.” Children doing their very best to be good so that Santa will bring them everything they want. Our four never did ask for a lot. They always wanted one special toy and we as parents did our best to find whatever it was.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In