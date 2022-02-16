I heard him call out to me when I saw him fall.
As I headed for him, if felt like I was walking through very thick air. And I wasn’t believing what was happening. I felt detached, helpless. He was conscious, but not exactly. This had happened before, but this seemed more serious to me. My sister-in law was visiting with us. She called an ambulance. I was talking to him, trying to get a response.
This man has been the love of my life for almost 52 years. “Talk to me, doggone it!” I said to him in what he always referred to as my “teacher voice.” He told me he was alright. He was fine. I knew he wasn’t, but all I can remember saying to him was “good.”
He had already gotten to the emergency room and personnel were already caring for him by the time I got there maybe 10 minutes later. To make a long story short, he was given excellent care at our local AdventHealth Hospital. The medical staff was wonderful. It takes a lot to impress me, but I am always impressed by our hometown hospital. And he is now HOME!
Let me tell you about my husband. Some of you know him and you know what kind of person he is. Here’s the thing, after I graduated from college, I did not move to a small town in Northwest Georgia to teach school, find a husband, and get married. I wasn’t interested in marriage then. I wanted an independent life, save my earnings, and travel in the summer. Oh, I dated and even got engaged for a brief time, but we were not really compatible.
I was told by a friend about a young man she thought I would like. He was a Vietnam veteran and drove a Corvette. Corvette, y’all! I loved Corvettes. I know you’re not supposed to love an inanimate object, but I was a wee bit more shallow at 22 than later in life. I was also told he came from a good family, was super good-looking and some considered him the most eligible bachelor in town.
He called me three times before I agreed to go out with him. In truth, all I’d heard about him sounded intriguing. I remember thinking that he certainly didn’t ride up on a beautiful white stallion, but he did drive up in a beautiful white Corvette. I wondered if he was like a knight in shining armor after all I’d heard about him.
He was. He came up the steps of my blue and white trailer…apartments were hard to come by all those years ago. When I opened the door and before I spoke, he said, “I have twenty dollars and a full tank of gas. Where do you want to go?” I was looking at the face of a compact, confident man with jet black hair, eyes as dark as coal, straight white teeth, and a killer smile.
My tongue stuck to the roof of my mouth. I kind of giggled. I hate to giggle. All I could get out was, “You choose.” He held out his hand and I took it. We went to what was the old Underground Atlanta where I figured cool people went. We listened to some great jazz and rock. We sat at a table and talked. He had gotten me a drink called a Singapore Sling, kind of a fruity concoction with rum and some other alcohol. It tasted pretty good, but he warned me not to drink it with a straw if I wasn’t used to drinking alcoholic beverages…which I wasn’t.
He told me about his family, and it was evident he loved them dearly. He didn’t talk about Vietnam. He did tell me my hair was pretty and he liked it. It didn’t appear to be a come on. It wasn’t. I learned he was always honest and truthful. Of course, I was feeling no pain by then and said, “Thank you. It glows in the dark.” He burst out laughing and I think he told me I was cute. I was not crazy about being called cute but coming from him made it ok.
The rest is history. We were married three months later and have weathered so many storms throughout the years from his PTSD to my stubbornness. We had four beautiful babies who now have babies of their own.
Valentine’s Day was this past Monday. Some people look of it as just a commercial venture, but something that celebrates love can’t be all That bad. I was blessed with a good man, sometimes exasperating as all get out, but a good man.
Anyway, it’s all about love, a killer smile, and a white Corvette.