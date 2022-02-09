Every February since I can remember being married to Bill Brooks, he says, “It’s close to ‘tater plantin’ time.”
My Grandma Emert, a mountain woman from East Tennessee never called a potato a “potato.” It was a “tater.” That starchy tuber comes from what are called seed potatoes and are planted in the ground.
The scientific name for these vegetables is Solanum tuberosum. At one time, potatoes were thought to be poisonous, but folks got over that thought in time. French fries were discovered.
There’s something about planting a pitiful, sometimes shriveled little tuber, putting it in the ground in mounded up soil; then some 90 or so days in the future, taking a shovel or some other garden tool and see if the crop is ready. It’s like digging for treasure.
Before you know it, a “tater” appears under the surface of the ground just ripe and ready to see the light of day. This is when I start to use my hands. I don’t want to mark any virgin potato with a shovel or hoe. It wouldn’t be fittin.’
We’ve been known to put our crop of freshly dug potatoes in a cardboard box in our bedroom during summer because it’s cooler. I have never had a problem with that. Keeping food we have planted, nurtured, and gathered in a place where it will be safe — be it a bedroom or some other room in the house — is just right. And gracious, you haven’t lived until you have eaten a seasoned from the garden ‘tater.
Bill and I grew up with a parent or parents who had a garden every summer. Being a military family didn’t stop my dad from having a garden no matter where we lived. I think he even grew some vegetables out on the base when we lived in Morocco, but I may be having delusional thoughts. We just always had a garden. I grew up going out to a garden and grabbing a fresh tomato off the vine still warm from the sunshine. I always had a salt shaker ready to sprinkle on after each bite. That’s munching on a little bit of heaven, y’all.
After Bill and I moved into our little remodeled tenant house on the family farm, the first thing we did was have a garden plowed. The particular area had been a garden spot for many years.
The soil was rich and just about perfect. We bought a tiller and Bill spent every Saturday tilling the soil until it was almost powdery. It was so exciting to finally get our seeds and plants once the air was warm enough., and we were so careful to make the planting rows straight. I think we used string to do that.
All was ready and we planted our first row of okra. I love fresh okra from the garden. We also planted peas, beans, corn, yellow squash (we weren’t big on zucchini squash), and other things.
As we were planting and dreaming of what was to come, our neighbor who lived with his wife in a little house across the pasture from us came over to oversee what we were doing. He wasn’t much of a talker and stood quietly as we worked. He didn’t greet us, but we smiled up at him.
“Looks good,” he said, “but you ain’t goin’ git nothin’” Bill looked up at him and asked, “What do you mean, Roy?”
“You planted agin’ the signs,” he explained in his Georgia country vernacular. “It’ll grow, but you won’t git nary a thing. You needed to wait a week or so.”
We were young and skeptical. I mean, we did everything right. We had perfect soil. We fertilized it. Planting against the signs? What did that mean? I remember being so excited when the first plants poked their heads out of the ground. The okra was up along with other crops.
We even had blooms on the tomato plants. I’d go out every day to see how much things had grown. And the crops grew beautifully. The okra was tall, really tall with one or two blooms.
That was it. Beans were non-existent, squash was pathetic. The tomatoes did okay. Maybe it’s because they were already plants and didn’t come from seed. We learned quickly what planting against the signs meant. From then on, we would check with Roy about when the signs were right. And we always had a great garden.
These days, our garden is much smaller. Our four kids are grown with kids of their own. Gardens are part of their lives.
Yep! It’s definitely close to tater plantin’ time. Roy’s gone now, but thanks to him, we still check the signs.