I’m sick of cooking. It’s no lie. Well, let me rephrase this. I’m sick of figuring out what I’m going to fix.
Only so much food is available to prepare. And it’s not just supper. It’s breakfast and lunch too. Will it be cheese toast and bacon or bacon and cheese toast? I try to mix it up a bit.
I didn’t always feel this way about cooking. We had four children. My husband and I wanted them to eat healthy. Both of us grew up with parents who had gardens.
When Bill and I first married, we started out with the usual—okra, tomatoes, corn, green beans, peas, and squash. We spent the summer preparing for the winter by canning and freezing. Both of us worked together.
As our family grew, our kids started helping a bit. They ate vegetables along with their hamburgers, pork chops, meatloaf, and chicken. We have one son who never developed a liking for meat. Even as a baby, he rejected Gerber’s vegetable beef concoctions and that was fine with me. As he got a little older and started going to birthday parties at fast food places, he liked McDonald’s little burgers and Krystals, but eventually even those foods were abandoned. He’s a vegetable, pizza, mac and cheese kind of guy.
Our other three are vegetable lovers as well. Our precious daughter, the oldest of the four, and the only girl, was willing to try anything. She tried Brussel sprouts. once Bless her little heart. She gagged and tried to swallow it. I remember saying, “Honey, it’s okay. You can try them again.” She did when she was older, much older and prepares them on occasion.
When the kids started leaving home for college, I had a hard time not fixing enough food for a whole army. Then I started working 10-hour days and coming home to fix an evening meal was not in the least bit appealing. I had a heart-to-heart talk with my husband, and he started taking over the cooking. At first, some meals were a mystery, but he eventually became a really good cook. In 2013, after I retired, I took over the cooking again and it was fine until I had to start planning three meals a day!
That quickly became drudgery. Mom had come to live with us after my father passed away, along with our youngest and his roommate, and I now had five to cook for again.
It wasn’t as much fun as it had been back in the 80s when the kids were growing up. The saving grace was that Mom liked to eat out. Cracker Barrel and Shoney’s became her favorites. She loved Shoney’s breakfasts and Cracker Barrel’s evening meals. She passed away in 2019 and it would have broken her heart to see Shoney’s closed now.
The thing is, I’ve always liked to cook. People have always liked what I cooked. We have good friends who used to come eat with us all the time. Tim especially liked my potato frosted meatloaf. Once our kids were all grown and life sort of got in the way, we didn’t eat as much together anymore. Maybe I need to fix a potato-frosted meatloaf for them in the near future.
It seems other people are sick of cooking too. I was at the grocery store one Saturday and a little old lady was studying the canned biscuits.
“I always burn these things, but my son and daughter-in-law want me to make them biscuits all the time.” She leaned into me and in a whisper said, “I don’t want to make biscuits anymore. I’m sick of having to get up and make them. I was hoping I could make these, but they aren’t too good and burn.”
In truth, I’m not sure she could read well. I bake “real” biscuits at 500 degrees. I’ll bet she did, too. That’s too hot for canned biscuits. I pointed her to the frozen biscuits and assured her that they were good and easy. I hope they were. She really didn’t want to make anymore biscuits.
Carrie, one of my daughters-in-law, is always talking about my pot roast. I made one for the family when she had little Gaines. Her birthday is coming up. Maybe I can cook her a pot roast. Bake some homemade biscuits. Make her some kind of birthday cake or pie.
Wait a minute. This is about how I’m sick of cooking. I don’t think I’m really sick of cooking. I think I’m sick of having to plan meals all the time for three times a day. It’s because of COVID.
I’m sick of that too, but that’s something to write about for another day.