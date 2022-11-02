Something on Facebook, that social media giant, caught my eye and gave me my next writing assignment, this column … “I always do my own stunts, but never intentionally.”
From the time I was a little kid, I have been a klutz. I walked earlier than a lot of kids, if you can call it that, but I hit the floor or ground more than a lot of kids my age. To say that I have never been graceful is an understatement. I can trip over my own feet in a heartbeat and make great falls look like Montana having an 8.0 magnitude earthquake.
One of my childhood falls I remember quite vividly was when I was running down a hilly paved road and fell face first, but my body didn’t stop. I slid down a good way enough that my little shirt became little shreds of white cotton with tiny sharp pebbles embedded in the material and some of my skin.
When I finally stopped at the foot of the hill, I was a wee bit stunned. I remember sitting up and wondering what the heck happened to my favorite play shirt. I wasn’t all that badly hurt with my scrapes and scratches, but my ego was hurt more. I was a fast runner. Usually I stayed on my feet, but I was speeding along at a fast clip and my feet betrayed me.
No matter. I didn’t cry. I had worked hard not to cry because I was always doing unintentional stunts. Mom cleaned my wounds all the while semi scolding me for not being more careful. “What were you thinking?” she asked. I just looked at her as she got ready to administer that medicinal torture, Merthiolate. This was not mercurochrome. Merthiolate had alcohol in it. Mercurochrome did not. It was red like the other remedy, but it didn’t burn. Merthiolate did and I immediately begged Mom to “blow on it!” She always did, but it burned like three hundred Hells anyway.
Until I was a teen, my knees and elbows, especially in the summer, were red with that dastardly germ-killing medicine. When I got older, I didn’t escape the typical scrapes and scratches, but I just used alcohol. It was still a torturous medicine, but at least I didn’t look like a big Christmas ornament.
The thing is, I really wanted to learn ballet as a kid but living the lifestyle of an Air Force brat didn’t allow it because we moved a lot. It was not practical in my parents’ thoughts to start some lessons of any kind and then have to move. I’m still bitter about that, although I doubt I’d be graceful enough. My first college audition for a play was “You Can’t Take It With You” by George Kaufman and Moss Hart. I got the part of Essie, a ballet dancer who was pathetically bad at ballet. It was a perfect role for me. I got a lot of laughs and sometimes I wasn’t even trying to be funny.
Did my lack of gracefulness get better as an adult? Let’s just say I tried hard to pay attention to where I put my feet, but sometimes even that didn’t help. I had a pair of shoes with slippery soles. Not a smart idea. One time my feet slipped and I fell right outside of Pasquale’s in the Gordon Hills Shopping Center. Thank my lucky stars I didn’t have on one of those short skirts I used to wear. Some gentleman came and helped me to my feet. I felt like an idiot as I got in my car. I limped for a week, but I still kept the shoes. My worst stunt came on Nov. 7, 2015. I slipped on our wet porch steps and landed on a concrete slab.
To make a long story short, I broke my leg and got to ride in an ambulance to the hospital. I told the doctor that the final run of “Dividing the Estate” — a play I was in for Calhoun Little Theatre — was that night, so I expected to be fixed up enough to do the show. He said “No!” “But I have to. Couldn’t I use a wheelchair?” He looked at me like I’d lost my mind and said more emphatically, “No!”
From that time on, I have been very careful…until a few days ago. Coming into my bedroom, the end of my shoe caught on something and I fell face forward and hit my sternum on one of the bedposts. TWACK!!!
No, I have not been to the doctor or hospital … yet. I’m sore but okay. This latest stunt was unintentional, of course. And I must confess — spectacular!
Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.