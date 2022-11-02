Something on Facebook, that social media giant, caught my eye and gave me my next writing assignment, this column … “I always do my own stunts, but never intentionally.”

From the time I was a little kid, I have been a klutz. I walked earlier than a lot of kids, if you can call it that, but I hit the floor or ground more than a lot of kids my age. To say that I have never been graceful is an understatement. I can trip over my own feet in a heartbeat and make great falls look like Montana having an 8.0 magnitude earthquake.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

