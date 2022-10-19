Baseball season is winding down, as the playoffs are well underway with the road to the World Series now becoming clearer.

Unfortunately, our Atlanta Braves won’t make it to the World Series this year. They gave their fans a good season anyway. It’s difficult to win the World series two years in a row. It last happened from 1998-2000 when the New York Yankees won it three years in a row!

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In