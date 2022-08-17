Back in the mid 1980’s Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler had a hit with the song “Holding Out for a Hero,” written by Jim Steinman and Dean Pitchford.
For some reason I remembered this song. She sang words like “Where have all the good men gone and where are all the gods? Isn’t there a knight on a fiery steed?” She needs a hero. He’s gotta be fast and he’s gotta be strong. He has to be larger than life. She needs a hero. Don’t we all?
I was going to write something else for this column, but this thought just kind of jumped out at me. Where have all the good men gone, those who stood up for truth and goodness?
They appear to be disappearing and what has taken their places are men that are flagrantly dishonest, out for the good of themselves, and are pitifully unintelligent and misinformed. In other words, they don’t know anything unless it applies to them. Is this what their mamas didn’t teach them? Has having integrity and honesty become qualities no longer important? Do people not know what these qualities mean?
Back when I moved to Georgia in 1969, I was a Tennessee Vols fan when it came to sports. I hadn’t lived in Tennessee for very long, but my father had been born there. I graduated from high school and college there. Being a Vols fan was a given. When I moved to Georgia to teach school, I learned early that being a Vols fan was not as popular as being a UGA DAWG fan.
Sometime around 1980, a football player for UGA caught my eye as he seemed to perform unbelievable plays, diving over the scrimmage line and outrunning everyone. In time, and to this day, he was the best college player I’ve ever seen. He went on to play professional ball, but never quite reached the momentum of his college years although he had a good run as a professional.
Now, he is running for political office backed by a former president. Here’s the thing. He
doesn’t tell the truth and for whatever reason, people don’t seem to care. Why is that? He was not in the top 1% of his college graduating class. He didn’t even graduate from UGA. He doesn’t have a company that has 800 employees. It only has eight. He hasn’t helped veterans. He has been abusive. Why would anyone vote for him? It’s sad to me how far he has sunk. This is a hero who has disappeared into the shadows of deception.
The governor of Georgia has decided that women will not be allowed to have control over their own bodies. They could be jailed and questioned for having a miscarriage. Has he ever had a miscarriage? Men don’t have miscarriages. If they’re raped, they can’t get pregnant. What right does any man have to tell a woman she has no control over her body? Her medical records are private. This goes against human rights.
The last real political hero I remember was Barack Obama. He was elected to the presidency of this country twice. He had/has dignity. He was/is a gentleman. He is still married to the same woman he met in college. He has never had anything scurrilous brought out about him because there isn’t anything. Racists said horrible things about him and his wife.
They believed he lied about his religion. The hung him in effigy. I was ashamed of my country for treating this decent man so badly. Why? What was the reason? Some believed everything they heard from white supremacists. Where do people get the idea that because they are white, they are better than others not white?
The last president we had was a narcissist. I minored in psychology in college and I know what this type of person is. They feel they can do nothing wrong. They blame everyone for anything that may be negative pertaining to them. Nothing is ever their fault. Sound familiar?
A person like this is dangerous. They can manipulate certain people to be loyal only to them to a fault. They insight dangerous situations, but deny it being their fault. Our last president took boxes of important documents out of the White House and put them at his home. This is not allowed. But it’s not his fault. Just ask him. This kind of thinking affects everything from our private lives to our educational systems in a negative way.
Where have all the heroes gone? As you can surmise, I’m referring to political leaders only. Women are stepping up but haven’t they always (although one woman gives me pause)? Some of these men in politics may just need to drop back and punt.
Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.