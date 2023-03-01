On March 1, 1947 at Tyndall AFB near Panama City, Florida, Stan and Joanne Evelyn Emert had a second daughter born at somewhere around 4 a.m.

She was named June Coleen by her Grandpa Colligan of Irish heritage and her dad. June is an Emert family name and Coleen means Irish girl. This baby girl was me.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

