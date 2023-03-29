Mental illness, the harbinger of unpopularity. The condition no one likes to talk about ... ever.
It’s an illness of family secrets and sometimes shame. It’s what’s whispered about in families and rumored about in gatherings. And yet these illnesses have been around for centuries.
In ancient times, people who exhibited strange and unusual behavior were generally locked away in institutions where they lived out their lives in misery. They had no help, no medical procedures, no one to love them in their loneliness and fear. Some were thought to be possessed by the devil. Some were thought to be witches and burned or drowned.
Times have changed for the better in dealing with those who have mental health problems. But is enough being done?
Our daughter suffers from anxiety. One time I was on the phone with her for three hours as her father made his way to her in Athens. She was melting down, terrified she would die. It was all irrational, but no matter. She inherited this condition from my genetic make-up and takes medication to help control it. Although I rarely have panic attacks, they still occur.
I have learned to work my way through them. It can be difficult. My husband has Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from his horrific situations as a soldier in Vietnam. He is a gentle man. I met him after he had returned. When he came home from that war, he told me how he took his uniform off and put on civilian clothes before leaving the plane.
He didn’t want to be spit upon and that was happening to returning combat soldiers Five years into our marriage, he started having hallucinations. He couldn’t work in out garden very often because the lush crops smelled like the jungle. He drove through Atlanta one time and told me he doesn’t remember driving on the interstate.
He was driving through a war zone in Vietnam. We didn’t know what was wrong. It took 30 years for the Veterans Administration to finally decide on his problem. In those 30 years he lost interest in so much.
He was a marvelous writer. I found a paper he wrote in college with a professor’s note, “This warrants publication.” He made marvelous primitive furniture. That eventually stopped. He’s on medication which helps, but it saddens me that he lost so much of himself.
I recently read a book written by a 43-year-old man about his journey and struggles with mental illness. It is a profound, totally realistic, and troubling rendition of his fight against his illnesses. His symptoms started when he was a little boy with irrational fears of dying, being left alone, and storms. His young life was spent in constant fear of one thing or another. His mother recognized that what was happening to him was something that needed to be addressed. His encounters with some facilities and medical experts were mostly helpful, but some were alarming.
As he grew older, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder along with extreme anxiety which led to debilitating panic attacks. He became an alcoholic but was unaware of it. He learned that alcohol and bipolar disorder do not mix. He sometimes became suicidal and had homicidal intrusive thoughts which scared him. They were called episodes.
One thing he was adamant about was explaining suicide. To paraphrase his belief, “People do not commit suicide. They die from suicide. It is not a crime. People who die from suicide felt they had no other choice.”
Brent Davis is the author of this profoundly moving book about his struggles. I must admit it was exhausting to read, but absolutely eye-opening. He pulled no punches. He laid everything out on the table. He was candid and truthful. It was very moving and quite frankly, has changed my life and my thoughts of what true mental illness is.
He had talked to me about creating this book and showed me some of his early writings. They were good. I was impressed. He asked me about a title, and I came up with, A Little Piece of My Brain. He liked it and I’m honored that he chose this.
Brent is doing better, but he’s always conscious of his illnesses and mental state. The support of his family, especially his mother, along with his sister, brother, and brother-in-law have been invaluable to him as he makes his way through this journey.
He has been asked and has spoken to several groups about mental health and the
battles he continues to face. Life has been a challenge for him in dealing with his mental health issues He is one of the strongest humans I know, and I am proud to call him my friend.
“A Little Piece of My Brain” by Brent Davis may be purchased through Amazon.