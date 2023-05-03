So here I am sitting on my bed with my computer on my lap beginning to write my next column.
Sometimes I feel like the Carrie Bradshaw character from the Sex in the City television series that was a favorite of mine. I loved the independence of all the female characters and their friendships, but I’m not writing about this show. It’s just that the character I mentioned wrote a column and she did her writing as she sat on her bed. This is how I like to write.
I’m seventy-six years old! Good gracious, how did this happen? I’ve never thought much about age or aging, but for a while, I stopped telling people my age. Let’s face it, once a person hits their 60s, people tend to picture them sitting in a rocking chair on a front porch watching traffic go by. By 70, the word “elderly” is used to describe someone.
Now, think about this. What is an elderly age? Little kids think thirty is old. When I was in my 30s, I thought 50 was heading toward the rocking chair, but then again, being active was important to me. So, in my 50s,I would go to the park and walk. I’d swim 20 laps in our pool once it was warm enough. I’d get up at 5:00 AM to dance and do calisthenics. I still am active by walking on Miles, my treadmill.
Am I bragging? No, I don’t mean to be obnoxious. I think it’s an Emert thing. My dad and mom walked three or four miles a day every day for many, many years. Before that, they always walked, worked in the yard, and were active in the communities wherever we lived. Mom and Dad lived to be 88 and 95 respectfully. Mom was in a play when she was 93 and was such a ham. This is one of my fondest memories of her.
My sister was a runner and a horse woman. She was a marvelous artist, and we have some of her paintings throughout our home. My brother played little league and went on to play basketball in high school and went to college on a basketball scholarship. He was a good player. My sister is a retired scientist who continues to learn new things every day. She’s headed toward 79.
My baby brother is a college professor teaching mainly graduate studies in business. He also works with the athletic department and recently helped put together a big event for the college helping to promote the school. The college is a branch of the University of Washington at Tacoma. He’s heading toward 69 and has no plans to retire yet.
I used to sit outside when our four kids were young and watch them play. They’d make up all kinds of games which required being able to run, jump, kick a ball, and bat rocks. We didn’t have a pool when they were young, so they made their own. No joke. They dug a hole every summer, lined it with black plastic, and filled it with water. They had the best time and it evolved into the best slip and slide ever.
No, we didn’t have a perfectly sculptured lawn. We had bald spots, an unpaved driveway, and pastures to run around in every day. I remember watching them one day thinking that they would be in their 30s someday. What will that be like? Would they be married? Have children? What would they do for a living. Would they be college grads?
As I sit writing this, I realized that all are in their forties now. They all graduated from college. Our oldest is a school office manager and former teacher. She is getting her graduate degree in library science and is a marvelous writer. Our oldest son is a lawyer. Our middle son works with a non-profit program and our youngest is a teacher in Brooklyn, New York. Our three sons write music. All four turned out all right.
As you read this, my husband has just turned 80! We’ve had almost 53 years together and I’m looking forward to many more years with him. His mother, the late, great Evelyn Hatcher Brooks Causby, always said that getting old was not for sissies.
I agree with her, and I’ve never been a sissy. All I can say is aging hasn’t changed me much. Oh, I have laugh lines and gravity has done a number on my wanting to be taller, but I’m still like “Little Mary Sunshine” as my daughter always calls me. And I don’t sit on a rocker on my front porch. I have an awesome red glider.
I’m facing old age head-on!
Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.