I was born in America, land of the free, home of the brave. I have always believed that all humans are created equal, no matter what. This was how I was brought up.

My parents were part of the “Greatest Generation” who served this country during WWII. My father was a career Air Force officer. Growing up in a military home, I had a different childhood than most kids. My friends were mostly military kids, too. They were of all colors, nationalities, some from different cultures than me.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

