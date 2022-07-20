Here I sit on my front porch just looking about and thinking of good things, things I enjoy, things that make me happy.
I figured it was time to write another list of things that make me who I am.
- Being lazy on a hot, Sunday afternoon.
- Listening to a lightweight little plane flying overhead as a motorcycle goes around our curve in front of the house. I’m not sure why I like those sounds, but I do.
- Watching two Mockingbirds cavort around the feeders and birdbath. My late sister-in-law used to say that when she died, she wanted to come back as a Mockingbird. My mother-in-law wanted to do the same. I figured those two birds were Mollie and Mother having a good time together. There’s something comforting about that.
- Smelling freshly cut grass. A lot of people like this. It’s a good, refreshing smell.
- Back when our four kids were small, we would sit on the front porch and play a game using the vehicles that went by. We’d each have a turn claiming the next car, truck, tractor, whatever. Our oldest son, Heath, always seemed to get the most pitifully rundown old truck or car. They’d be rusty with dents and cracked windshields. By the way, we lived…Bill and I still do…in the country on a beautiful, not well traveled country road. No telling what we might see from wagon train to trucks hauling hay. We still see trucks hauling hay.
- Listening to the katydids (Cicadas) at night…”weeoh”, “weehoh,” “weeoh,”or something like that. They usually came out in July when summer seemed half over.
- Speaking of summer bugs, I love to watch fireflies or lightning bugs swoop all around. For several summers, we didn’t see many of those bugs with lanterns. Might have been poisons sprayed on crops that depleted them. They seem to have made a come back, which makes me happy.
- Watching butterflies of all shapes and sizes flit around my summer flowers. Zinnias, hydrangeas, cone flowers, hanging baskets of sweet smelling petunias, lantana, purple salvia. The butterflies share the pollen with Hummingbirds that come to the purple salvia and ancient Rose of Sharon bushes. These precious little birds love purple salvia.
- As I sit here feeling a soft breeze, my mind goes back to my childhood when my sister taught me how to spell big words like hibernation and electricity to my four-year-old brain. I didn’t know what hibernation meant, but I knew what electricity was. My sister, who is two years older than me, taught me how to read all kinds of words before I started school. I didn’t go to preschool or even kindergarten. I started school in first grade. By then, I already knew how to read the “Dick and Jane” books. It was ok, though. I liked them.
- For a long time, before I wanted to become a baseball player, then a fighter pilot, (I was ten) I wanted to be a teacher. I’d line up my dolls and stuffed animals and teach them how to read, write, and spell, although I think some of my reading, writing, and spelling was not totally accurate.
- I still love to watch jets flying low or high. I love the sound of the power of the engines. When I ride on a plane, my favorite part is the take-off. It takes me to another level of existence. I know that sounds weird, but it’s how I feel. It’s like that plane puts me on a different plane. Maybe it does…in my mind.
- I love good roadside stands with fresh vegetables and fruit. We do have a garden, but there’s something about seeing shelves of different kinds of tomatoes fresh picked. Cherokee Purples are a favorite of ours. A tomato sandwich on gushy white bread with just mayo and a little salt is an absolute favorite of mine in the summer. The tomato must be fresh picked and still a wee bit warm off the vine. My mouth is watering just thinking about it.
- I love to pick up an old favorite book of mine like Stephen King’s The Stand. I’ve read it at least 10 times.
- I also like to make right something that I got wrong. Last week’s column was about another favorite book of mine, George Orwell’s 1984. The thing is, I had the wrong author of that marvelous book. Sorry about that George Orwell. Huxley does not deserve credit for that book. I think I had a senior moment.
I hope you enjoy some of your favorite things this coming week.