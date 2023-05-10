This is a continuation of sorts of last week’s column about aging. I am now married to an 80-year-old man! To be quite frank, this is mind-boggling.

I married a twenty-seven-year-old quite handsome man who made me laugh and taught me about the musical group The Doors and their mega hit “Come on Baby Light My Fire.” The first time I heard it was up on Mt. Alto in Rome, Georgia. And that’s all I’m saying about that.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

