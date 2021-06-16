“By the sea, by the sea, by the beautiful sea … you and me, you and me, oh how happy we’ll be.”
This is where much of my family and family friends are right now. For many years we’ve chosen the sea for family vacations. When I was a kid, we went to Florida to visit grandparents, but we rarely went to the Gulf or the ocean. My mom was a fair-haired redhead who burned in 10 minutes, so the beach was never her happy place.
When Bill and I married, we chose to honeymoon at a little Florida hamlet called Seagrove, which was close to a small hamlet of Destin. A cousin gave us two weeks in the cutest little A-frame as our honeymoon spot and we could walk right across Highway 98 to go to the beach.
There was no traffic, wall to wall people, or crowds at all. This was 1970. Move forward 50 years and everything has changed. The A-frame is buried by other structures, cars generally are gridlocked on old 98, and getting across it takes a feat of bravery. People are everywhere.
When we had kids, we often went to Navarre Beach on the Gulf down from Fort Walton Beach. We’d stay at the same place every year, Emerald Surf. The beach was beautiful with white sand and turquoise water. The waves were perfect for little kids and we had many joyful years. Family lived down the road, and we’d visit with them every year.
When Hurricane Opal came roaring in from the Gulf of Mexico and Navarre took a direct hit, our place we had gone to for at least 10 years was heavily damaged. We never went back for our vacation there again. At the time, Navarre was literally cut in two sections and the bridge built across the bay from the mainland was just about destroyed.
Over the next few years, our daughter started going with her boyfriend’s family to Amelia Island on the northeast coast of Florida. We were familiar with the East Coast with visits to Bill’s sister, Susan, her husband Mike, and their two sons in Jacksonville.
We went camping with them one time on Anastasia Island and had the best time. In the
morning, the beach offered little pools perfect for little ones. It was like having their own private swimming pool. They loved trying to catch the tiny minnows that swam in the pools.
Our third child was around two when we first visited. It was time to give up his pacifier and he threw it into the water from the shore. Little did he know that waves continually swept in and took that little blue pacifier. He tried to reach for it, but it was gone. I told him that King Neptune needed the pacifier for his newest little son. I never thought he believed me, but he actually gave it up.
Our daughter ended up marrying that young man whose family went to Amelia Island
for vacation. We actually stay on Fernandina Beach, which is a part of Amelia Island.
Fernandina Beach is a great little ocean town with restaurants, novelty shops, and ice cream stores. It’s a unique, but touristy, area that is perfect for families. It’s almost paradise to me.
I have watched our oldest grandchildren grow up as they come every year. Cousins have joined them and now not only our 16 immediate family members come, but so do other members of other families. It is just a marvelous time. We go to Summer Beach and stay at the beachfront condos.
We can watch the ocean’s ebb and flow and hear the squeals and shouts as the children try to body surf and ride the waves in on boards. In his younger years, my husband was a great body surfer. He’d catch a wave and ride it all the way to shore, but age caught up with him along with back problems. He stopped riding the waves. I missed watching him.
Last year, three of our grown kids walked him out to the waves and helped him ride at least two great waves into shore. They were by his side and it made me tear up a little bit. It was such a grand thing for them to do.
So here we are for another year. I’ll be watching the sun every morning rise out of the sea. We’ll have our low country boil, eat seafood for breakfast. and the older grandkids with cousins will once again create a Mind Craft village with even a government.
Yep, by the sea, we’ll all be happy.