Anticipation is making me late … keeping me waiting. These are some of the lyrics of the 1971 Carly Simon hit.

My mother always told me that everyone should have something to look forward to every day, every week, every year. My mother was a very wise woman. We all need something to look forward to in our lives, something good, something special.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

