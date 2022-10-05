It started out calmly as a group of billowy clouds east of the Windward Islands in the Caribbean Sea.

Weather experts called it a tropical wave. This is the time of year for tropical waves. Most build up to some semblance of rainstorm but tend to fizzle out even with perfect conditions. But this tropical wave grew and by late September, it began to grow into something bigger. Again, weather experts began making predictions. They all seemed to think this could turn into a major hurricane. It was not a tropical storm with a name, but within a short time of coming in view of Cuba, it became a hurricane name Ian.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

