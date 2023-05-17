Getting married and being a mother were not the highest goals in my growing up years.
My stuffed animals were more important to me than dolls, as were my collection of little wooden and plastic trucks. My favorite tiny truck was a blue pick-up I name “Bluey.” The paper bag of this herd of trucks went everywhere with me. The thing is, I don’t know whatever happened to them. They just disappeared as I got older.
Dreaming about getting married and having children always took a back seat to having a career like being an actress, writer, or teacher. How could I do any of that and still be a keeper of the house and have children? This question followed me into my college years.
It was odd, though. I always had a boyfriend from second grade on up. We never stayed together all that long. One of them left me standing on a snake as we walked home from school. He jumped on his bike and left me with that snake writhing around under my feet. It scared me, but not that much. I called him a coward and that was the last of him. I was in the fourth grade.
Another boyfriend wanted to go steady in high school. I was in 11 th grade. Going steady was the farthest thing from my mind. I was going to college with no boyfriends waiting for me to come back. So, I lied to him. I told him my parents didn’t allow me to go steady. My parents trusted me and knew me well.
I was engaged a few times before “the one” came along. They were nice guys, but I wasn’t going to settle. They weren’t like the basketball player who hit me over the head with the Sunday paper as we walked back to the dorm after church. I told him I had to study, which really wasn’t true. I never studied, but that was our one and only date.
I graduated college and took a teaching job in Calhoun, Georgia. I was there when I met the one. He was a Vietnam veteran who was a man, not a kid or college boy. He was charming, handsome as all get out, intelligent, and I was totally smitten much to my surprise.
We were married three months after we met and wanted children right away, but that didn’t happen. To make a long story short, after five years, I had some corrective surgery and nine months later our precious daughter was born. Loving this child so much was new to me, but as I sat in my rocking chair, which was a wedding gift to me from Bill, I bent my head down toward her and broke into tears. I was overwhelmed with so much joy.
In the ensuing years, I learned that a mother’s capacity to love is unending. When Heather was almost three, we had our first son. I remember wondering about how I could love another child as much as Heather. When this beautiful wee boy with huge dark brown eyes stared into my face, I felt that overwhelming love hit me again. This feeling is unequal to other feelings of love.
In 1978, we left home to live in Tennessee. I felt out of place there. I missed my little tenant house. Getting pregnant was the only good thing that ever came of moving my babies to Tennessee. He was born on a snowy morning in January. A friend drove us to the hospital in Knoxville. I almost had our second boy, in a pick-up truck. I think it was blue. I needed this feeling of overwhelming love badly.
It was only a few months later that I made the decision to move my kids and me back home. I told Bill that and the look of relief on his face was so sweet. Bill’s mother had the tenant house all fixed up and ready for us. She took me aside one day and said, “I knew you’d be back. I just knew it.”
A few years later, we had our fourth and last child. He was beautiful just like the others and filled me with that overwhelming love. I’ve watched them all grow into adulthood and leave home one by one. I miss my babies, but I’m so proud of them. They are all successful adults and have families of their own. When I’ve held each grand baby (six), I felt that overwhelming love.
Being a wife and mother has brought joy. Nothing can compare to it. Contrary to my belief, I was also able to be an actress in Little Theater, be a columnist and magazine writer, had a story published in a book, and had a career in Education.
My children fed my soul.
Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.