Getting married and being a mother were not the highest goals in my growing up years.

My stuffed animals were more important to me than dolls, as were my collection of little wooden and plastic trucks. My favorite tiny truck was a blue pick-up I name “Bluey.” The paper bag of this herd of trucks went everywhere with me. The thing is, I don’t know whatever happened to them. They just disappeared as I got older.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

