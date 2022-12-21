“Well” came the voice in the other section of the tent. “That’s the second worst night of my life!”
It was the frustrated voice of our dear Aunt Rosie, an 83-year-old wonderfully spry woman who had jumped at the chance to go on a western road trip with us -me, my husband Bill, and our two youngest sons — back in 1999. For part of our trip, we decided to go to Monticello, Utah where Bill’s father had moved his family when he answered a request for a medical doctor. The town and area had no doctor, and he was drawn to the area for that reason.
Once we visited the town, we drove up a mountain behind it and found a camping site.
It was beautiful there. But, Aunt Rosie decided to wear one of those popular at the time nylon jogging suits to bed. It was slick enough that she kept sliding down the little rise in the tent and almost made it out the door. According to her, the worst sleep she ever had was on a beach near Jacksonville, Florida. “That sand might be soft at first, but it becomes hard as cement after a time. Almost sliding out of the tent out in the cold was just about as bad!”
We all had a good laugh. Bill and I remembered it like it was yesterday. Aunt Rosie lived to be 98 and she accompanied us on many trips in the early 2000s. Remembering that day, Bill and I began a conversation of times when we were like Aunt Rosie in circumstances where sleep eluded us. Years ago, we had some very good friends who had a waterbed. Those beds were something new and supposedly the most comfortable beds imaginable. We visited our friends in Augusta and they insisted we sleep on their waterbed.
Not wanting to be inhospitable guests, we agreed. I was not all that enthusiastic. Let me tell you. We tried. We really did, but after about an hour of no sleep, we concluded that waterbeds turn into blocks of ice after a time. We could not get warm. We both were shivering so much our teeth clattered. And I have motion sickness. It was like being on a fishing boat in big waves. We both ended up sleeping on the floor for the rest of the night on thin quilts. Yes, it was funny in a weird kind of way, but we vowed and declared we’d never in our lifetime sleep on another waterbed. And we haven’t. I have heard that others have had the same experience as Bill and me, although we understand the newer models had heaters to warm the water. We didn’t care.
In another instance of sleeplessness, we had no knowledge that spring mattresses can become injurious to your skin. We started noticing scratches on our lower legs and wondered what the heck was happening. This happened while we were both asleep. One morning my shoulder had a scratch on it where something was sharp enough to draw blood. In truth, we both secretly thought it may be our toenails causing the scratches. But on my shoulder??
We had to admit it was the springs and before we could get a new mattress, we put
two mattress covers on the bed to protect us from scratches. It was fine for a while until those dang springs started working their way through the two mattress covers. We got a great pillow top, springless mattress and it is still doing well although it’s getting a bit lumpy. Another sleepless night was experienced from a couch we called “A Stephen King Creation.” I always wanted a red sofa and finally got one, a sleeper sofa. Bill and I got ready to sleep on it for the first time and it started folding up on us! Bill freaked out and I started laughing hysterically. Bill didn’t think it was the least bit funny and to be truthful, no one has slept on the bed part of the couch since. It’s alive! I swear it is.
I think the worst sleepless night I remember was when I was a kid on Christmas Eve. Santa knew if I was asleep or awake. I was awake! I just knew Santa was in the hall down from my bedroom. I finally fell asleep and what I thought was Santa was Mom’s ironing board with a red tablecloth hanging from it. I had a vivid imagination back then. Although I had a miserable Christmas Eve night, Christmas morning was wonderful. I hope you have many good night sleeps but watch out for scratches, diabolical sofas, and Santa Claus.
Merry Christmas, y’all.
Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.