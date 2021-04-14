Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.