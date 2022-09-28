We walked into the café and just stood at the door for a minute. The young woman behind the counter greeted us with a big smile and a welcoming voice.

It was just the two of us, my husband Bill and me. It was like coming to a truly special place, a place that had been part of our lives, a primitive, eclectic place that exuded charm.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

