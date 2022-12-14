Every so often, really good things happen to people. They find a lost ring that had meant so much to them.

They avoid what could have been a disastrous accident. They win the lottery. It could happen. That’s why a gajillion people buy lottery tickets when the amount of money has skyrocketed and no one has won for weeks. The odds of winning are so out of sight that it’s almost foolish to spend a paycheck on lottery tickets. But it happens.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

