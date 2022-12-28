It was Christmas Eve in the early 80s. I was making Christmas cookies while our three older children were helping decorate them as our youngest, still a toddler, was playing in a bucket.

The wind was blowing fiercely outside, and the air was getting colder by the minute. We lived --and -still do live — out in the country. We had a well. No city water was out our way at that time. When it got cold, it was a given that water was left running from the sink faucets everywhere.

Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at coleenbrooks1947@gmail.com.

