I awoke on Sunday morning, Sept. 4, 2022, to the faint sound of children’s laughter. In my sleep fogginess, it puzzled me. I felt the right side of the bed for my husband, and he had already gotten up.
When I looked toward the bedroom windows, it appeared to be very early.
I got out of bed and made my way to the kitchen in search of the man I had lived with for 52-plus years. He wasn’t in his usual spot nestled in his Lazy Boy asleep. I figured he was out in the garden looking for some stray field peas. It was still dark in the house.
Deciding that he must be okay, I went back to our room to dress and make coffee, but I saw the green light on the coffee maker and knew that was already done. After I dressed and went back to the kitchen, I heard the laughter of children again and the sound of adults talking from the front porch. Then, I realized the voices were familiar and most of our visiting beloved family members were savoring the coffee and our three youngest grandchildren were out under an evergreen tree playing with their monster toys. These three, ages two and a half, six, and seven, love to play together and argue together. They love seeing each other.
I stood in the doorway for a minute just watching and savoring this early morning rendezvous of family. Carrie, a daughter-in-law, finished off the pot of coffee and I brewed up a fresh full pot before I went on the porch to join the conversation. It was a wonderful moment. We all hadn’t been together since June during vacation. Other than our youngest son and his husband, our children, our “spouse children”, and our grandchildren had come in to spend Labor Day weekend and to watch UGA play Oregon in the first football game of the season.
By 2:30 Saturday afternoon, all 12 family members along with two granddogs had converged on our humble abode. Enough food to feed a small army filled up the kitchen table and counter tops. Refrigerated foods stuffed the refrigerators in our kitchen and what was once Mom’s apartment attached to our home. We settled enough to get ready for the game. I had all the makings for my party mix, but somehow, I never got it done. Heather had what she calls survival sandwiches to make which are a family staple. Hayden had his fiesta roll-ups, Kelly and Heath had had cheeses and such.
We had enough dips for all the chips, and everything was perfect for the game. And the game was perfect. Stetson Bennett did a stand-up job as quarter back for Georgia. He had had a lot of negative talk about him last year and his skills as a quarterback. What??? His playing skills helped the University of Georgia win the College National Championship. Armchair coaches annoy the heck out of me sometimes. Georgia won, by the way, and Stetson Bennett threw 368 yards for two touchdowns and ran for one in a 49 to 3 victory. Not bad, Stetson, not bad.
After the game, we had enough food laid out on the table so that no one would be hungry. Some family members went for walks on the farm. Some chose to enjoy conversations with each other catching up on the latest news of the day. We steered clear of politics. Everyone in our family feels the same way about candidates and such. We’re all hoping for honest, decent people to win the elections.
This was supposed to be a camping trip for some who like camping, but with major rain predicted, that was cancelled. It didn’t rain one drop on that Saturday. In fact, it was a hot, sunny day. Jokes were made about weather predictions, but they got it right for Sept. 4. That morning, when I heard all the voices, it had begun to sprinkle. The wee grandchildren were not bothered by the theat. Our two oldest grandchildren, who love the farm so much, headed out for a hike. I warned them about the river, to be careful as I always do. That’s the Coosawattee. Our family has loved that river for years and years.
When I think about this Labor Day, I think back to when Bill and I were young. I think that if we hadn’t met and fell head over heels in love, we wouldn’t have this big, beautiful family. Our four children would not have been born and they wouldn’t have met the loves of their lives and our six grandchildren wouldn’t exist.
What a glorious Labor Day of love this was. I’m thankful.