Dear reader, allow me to ask you a question this week, what is the Church?
Is it just another club to join and pay membership fees? Is it just another (Non-Essential) service that’s just a good after thought that we can may choose to attend once in a while, when we feel like it?
Or is there something more?
What if I told you that the Interpretation of the word “Church” in the west has been grossly misapplied?
What if I told you precious reader that for some time now, Gods people have lived under a veil of deception for many centuries when it comes to fully realizing the true meaning of the Church?
In the book of Matthew Jesus asked the disciples who men were saying he was. The Holy Spirit sent spine chilling revelation down Peters spine and he said “ You are the Christ, the son of the Living God!”
Jesus said You are Peter (a little rock) but on your confession of who you said I am, I will build my Church!
When that crowd heard the word “Church” they weren’t thinking of our places of worship we meet at every week that’s on every street corner.. Oh we have all kinds of Churches , Six flags over Jesus style Churches , we have churches that sing from funeral songs to hip hop entertainment to Hollywood style churches, you name it and we have more flavors than Baskin Robbins. This is not the church that the crowd was thinking about that heard Jesus Speak that day.
We have been duped into thinking Church is like a stoic elk club without the cool hat. When Jesus said,” I will build my Church, The Greek word is ekklesia
The ekklesia was an assembly of people set apart to govern the affairs of a state or nation.
Basically, ekklesia defined is sort of like Congress or Parliament .
Another definition of ekklesia is a group of people from another country making the country that they conquered a replica of the country that they came from.
Many years ago for example, the Bahamas were ruled by Britain. The Queen sent a Governor from Britain to make the Bahamas like Britain. Today even though the Bahamas is a free nation no longer under British tyranny , they still love British tea on the island.
The Church was never supposed to be a weak organization that caved to whatever Government is around it, we are called and meant to represent the Kingdom of God on earth as in Heaven. Our mission is to make Disciples of all nations, being a conduit of the Precious Holy Spirit and taking back territory from Hell wherever our feet may trod.
Notice, we aren’t just supposed to get people born again, but we are also to make them disciples as well so that they too can go out and win the lost.
Jesus also told us to cast out devils, heal the sick, (Physically and spiritually) to pray in our prayer languages.
This however is not where the Gospel stops. it does not stop at conversion or even at miracles!
The message of the Gospel isn’t just salvation, it also ‘The Kingdom of God”!
While the social club of the west has told you that you are slaves to your denominational label that must keep its rules or turn or burn, the message of the Kingdom is simply this. you are children of God, joint heirs with Christ, Heirs of the inheritance of Jesus that are set free from every form of slavery and brought into the marvelous light of God almighty!
The Western Gospel says if you are sick, deal with it, but the Gospel of the kingdom says Heavens constitution is your Bible and whatever it says is promised to you, your children, and your children’s children and that healing is the children’s bread !
The Western Gospel says that if you are bound by depression, just take a pill. There is nothing wrong with medicine mine you, I am certainly not against it, but The Bible says we can cast out the Spirit of Heaviness and trade it for a garland of praise!
You are not just a church goer, Pastor, Teacher, Businessperson, elder, editor, you are a child of the living God that Christ died for so that you can represent his kingdom through everything that you do.
I opened this column with a simple question “What is the church?”
It’s the government of God on earth shining brightly through the bride of Jesus revealing Gods kingdom to this earth.