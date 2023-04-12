We have just closed out the season of Heaven’s greatest celebration, where God became flesh and made his dwelling among us, and we saw the glory of the Father upon Him.

We heard how Immanuel (God with us) lived a perfect life, cured lepers, opened blinded eyes, walked on water, multiplied food, cast out demons, stopped storms. We heard once again how Jesus’ best friend Lazarus had laid cold as ice in that dark tomb for four days. We heard about how Jesus almost theatrically the tomb had rolled away so the bystanders at his funeral could smell the putrid smell of Death, and Jesus stared death in its face and cried “Lazarus Come Forth!” and who was dying came out alive.

Bryan Davis is pastor of Encounter Church in Calhoun.

