We have just closed out the season of Heaven’s greatest celebration, where God became flesh and made his dwelling among us, and we saw the glory of the Father upon Him.
We heard how Immanuel (God with us) lived a perfect life, cured lepers, opened blinded eyes, walked on water, multiplied food, cast out demons, stopped storms. We heard once again how Jesus’ best friend Lazarus had laid cold as ice in that dark tomb for four days. We heard about how Jesus almost theatrically the tomb had rolled away so the bystanders at his funeral could smell the putrid smell of Death, and Jesus stared death in its face and cried “Lazarus Come Forth!” and who was dying came out alive.
We have heard again How Judas betrayed Jesus for thirty pieces of Silver only to throw it back at the Pharisees once he saw their intentions were to murder Jesus. We heard once more how He hung himself on a dead tree limb hanging over a cliff, only for the tree to drop in the streets below and the body of Judas to be run over by oncoming traffic.
We heard how Jesus was beat with a whip so brutal that it cut through his olive skin like razors cutting through a sheet. We heard how he was forced to carry his cross uphill and was brutally crucified for our sins and on the third day, he came back to life conquering death, hell and grave.
In a few weeks we will celebrate Jesus’ victorious ascension to Heaven. My question to you precious reader is “what about after Easter? What happened after he got up and ascended to Heaven?”
First off, we know that between his resurrection and ascension that he wouldn’t let Mary Magdalene touch him because he had not yet ascended to the father. We also know shortly thereafter; everyone could touch him again.
Why? Because after Mary went to preach the first message of his resurrection (yes, pastors a woman preached the gospel first!) Jesus immediately went into Gods throne room with his own blood which had been collected by angels, dressed up as a priest under a new priesthood, nullifying the Levitical priesthood and walked into Heavens courts with his own blood that would now be the sin atonement that once more would put us atonement with God. Not by the blood of bulls or goats but by his own blood he entered (not once a year like the Levitical high priest) Jesus entered only once and in doing, so by his sacrifice on Calvary took the stench of our sins away forever.
After this he came down again for the forty days stay where he was seen by many before, he ascended back to Heaven. This time, when he ascended to heaven, Jesus sat down (signifying rest) and the only time he has stood up since then was when Stephan was martyred and of course, also when he spoke with Paul the Apostle during his conversion and with John on the Isle of Patmos for the book of “Revelation.”
The writer of Hebrews tells us.
“Therefore he is able to save completely those who come to God through him, because he always lives to intercede for them.” (Hebrews 7:25)
The writer of Hebrews is telling us plainly that Jesus Christ has taken his rightful place of authority and pleads his case over all Christians who have accepted him as Lord and Savior according to the Father’s plans and purposes.
The full-time vocation of our risen Lord is to pray for all of us believers not to fall into sin and to rescue us from the power of Satan and adverse circumstances.
Every commentary that I have retrieved in writing this article on Hebrews 7:25 is crystal clear that Jesus is not interceding for unbelievers. Don’t misunderstand me, he does use the Holy Spirit to convict sinners to repentance, but Christ himself prays for believers exclusively as his full-time job.
I can’t speak for anyone but myself, but it a relief to know that as I go through life’s odyssey full of chaos, bill collectors, doctors, that up in Heaven, Jesus is praying for me at every turn.
I am reminded of the old Garth Brooks song “The River” that says in its bridge “There’s bound to be rough waters and I am sure I will take some falls, but with the Good Lord as my Captain, I will make it through them all.”
So where is Jesus after Easter? If you are a born-again believer, He is praying for you!
Bryan Davis is pastor of Encounter Church in Calhoun.