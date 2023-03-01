While certain entertainers (I will keep unnamed at this time) were gyrating at dancing in devil hats while certain news organizations proudly posted ... they couldn’t wait to worship the Devil at their church service.

The Grammys — on the other side of the nation, though quietly something else was about to make a loud commotion for a whole other reason.

Bryan Davis is pastor of Encounter Church in Calhoun.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In