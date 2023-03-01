While certain entertainers (I will keep unnamed at this time) were gyrating at dancing in devil hats while certain news organizations proudly posted ... they couldn’t wait to worship the Devil at their church service.
The Grammys — on the other side of the nation, though quietly something else was about to make a loud commotion for a whole other reason.
At a chapel service in the small town of Wilmore, Kentucky, a sound of prayer began to penetrate the Kentucky air not heard in Asbury University since 1970 when the Jesus revolution took place.
Shortly thereafter we watched a nail biting Super Bowl game and watched the Kansas City Chiefs win. What pastor does the Super Bowl have to do with Asbury?
First off ... Kansas City also won the Super Bowl in 1970, overcoming the Minnesota Vikings as revival prayer was also breaking at Asbury University.
Secondly Bob Jones, a man of God who has been in Heaven for many years, also prophesied that when the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl it will be a sign to all of America that God is raising up Apostolic chiefs around the world to win a one billion soul harvest.
Regardless of your thoughts on Bob Jones, I can attest to you that the Asbury movement of God has already moved to ten different states and people are not only getting born again, but they are also being physically healed.
I know in my own ministry that Encounter Church has had many many weeks of non-stop Holy Spirit power driving out demons, people are running to the altar begging to be born again, and there are even confirmed physical healings being reported back to me.
It’s not just me though. Apostle Jim Raley of Calvary Christian Center in Ormand Beach, Florida has reports coming in of lumps disappearing out of people’s bodies, and Bishop Tim Hill, General Overseer of the Church of God (Cleveland, Tennessee), as well as Bishop Kevin Wallace of Redemption To the Nations Church (Chattanooga, Tennessee) are issuing similar reports. I even read of one report where a woman walked into a bar for a drink and the Holy Spirit spoke to her and she got born again the bar and walked out and went to church.
A few days before the Asbury University revival made public news, Dr. Bryan Cutshall, , President of International School of The Word in Cleveland, Tennessee, said he dreamed a dream of many people being touched by blue mist and being healed.
Now you may be saying ... “now Pastor Bryan, do you really believe that God still moves like this?” My reply is “I don’t just believe it ... I know He does!”
My question to every church is “are you going to go about with the same dead programs as always or will you do what I did and fall on your knees and cry ‘Lord its all yours, I just want you!’”..?
I believe the harvest is so great in Gordon County, Georgia that there is no time for Church competition. People walk under thee shadow of our steeples that are on their way to Hell every day, and if we do our jobs correctly, then all of our Churches will be full.
Bishop Myles Rutherford of Worship With Wonders Church in Marietta said recently on his Instagram that God woke him up and said that we have entered seven years of glory in the body of Christ.
I pray that Bishop Rutherford is correct, because the Church has up until this point been little more than a museum of where God used to be long enough .
While many are concerned about America, my concern doesn’t rest with America, but rests on the fact that the church needs this revival that’s here. Our nation can’t heal the Church, but if the Church is healed in revival, then the Church will be able to heal the nation.
During the last Jesus Movement in the 1970s, Evangelist Kathryn Kuhlman prophesied that before Jesus comes back, there won’t be one sick Christian on planet Earth.
In light of recent reports of deaf ears popping open and backs being healed, and multiple nationwide reports of cancer being driven into remission by the laying on of hands in faith, I will not be surprised if Ms. Kuhlman was right .
Many of you will disagree with me theologically about this weeks column. All I ask is that you open your mind and believe with me as the Apostle Peter said long ago:
“This is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel; And it shall come to pass in the last days, says God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams.” (Acts 2:16-17)
I believe as this outpouring of God’s spirit commences, if we can just into the flow of it and worship ... if we can get lost in this flow of Gods spirit ... that as Dr. John G. Lake once said, “the hearts of men pray a prayer such as the world has never prayed before will rise to Heaven. And when it rises to Heaven on the part of the sufficient souls.it will take Christ off the throne and bring him down to earth.”
I conclude Dr. Lakes quote with two statements: This move of God is “that which was promised long ago,” and “maranatha! come Lord Jesus!”