Some have argued that Jesus came to abolish the Law, while others have claimed that he came to uphold and enforce it. However, the majority of Christian scholars and theologians agree that Jesus did not come to destroy the Law, but to fulfill it.
To understand this concept, it is first necessary to examine the nature of the Jewish Law as it was understood in Jesus’ time. The Torah, which consists of the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, was considered to be the divine law given by God to Moses on Mount Sinai. It contained a wide range of instructions and regulations governing every aspect of Jewish life, including worship, morality, social behavior, and personal hygiene. The Law was seen as an essential part of Jewish identity and culture, and its observance was considered to be a sign of faithfulness to God.
However, the Law was also seen as a burden by many Jews, who found it difficult to observe all of its commandments and regulations. The Pharisees, a prominent Jewish sect in Jesus’ time, were known for their strict adherence to the Law, but they also added many additional rules and traditions that made it even more difficult to follow. This led to a widespread perception that the Law was legalistic, burdensome, and even oppressive.
It is in this context that Jesus’ teachings about the Law must be understood. In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus says, “Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them” (Matthew 5:17). This statement has been the subject of much debate and interpretation, but most scholars agree that Jesus was not rejecting the Law outright, but rather offering a new perspective on its meaning and purpose.
One key aspect of Jesus’ teaching was his emphasis on the inner spirit of the Law, rather than its external observance. In the same chapter of Matthew’s Gospel, Jesus goes on to say, “For I tell you, unless your righteousness surpasses that of the Pharisees and the teachers of the law, you will certainly not enter the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5:20). This statement would have been shocking to many of Jesus’ listeners, who saw the Pharisees as the epitome of righteousness and piety. However, Jesus was challenging their understanding of what it meant to be truly righteous. He was saying that it was not enough to simply follow the external rules of the Law; one had to have a genuine, inward righteousness that came from the heart.
This emphasis on inward righteousness is reflected in many of Jesus’ other teachings about the Law. For example, when he was asked which commandment was the greatest, he replied, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself. All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments” (Matthew 22:37-40). Jesus was not saying that the Law was unimportant, but rather that its true purpose was to guide us until Jesus could come and die for our sins.
Bryan Davis is pastor of Encounter Church in Calhoun.