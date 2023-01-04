In the fourth chapter of John, verses 46 through 54, the Bible tells us an interesting story about a nobleman that comes to Jesus, in need of healing for his son.

This simple scripture paints a clear picture that needs little interpretation. However, I would like to dig a little deeper into this passage.

Bryan Davis is pastor of Encounter Church in Calhoun.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In