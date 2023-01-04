In the fourth chapter of John, verses 46 through 54, the Bible tells us an interesting story about a nobleman that comes to Jesus, in need of healing for his son.
This simple scripture paints a clear picture that needs little interpretation. However, I would like to dig a little deeper into this passage.
I would like to point out that this story takes place in Cana of Galilee. This is where Jesus had earlier performed his first documented miracle. This was the birthplace of his ministry. In reading this verse, the first thing that stood out to me was that Jesus had returned to where he started.
I began to question, “Why would the son of God need to return to where he had already been?” It seemed to me that Jesus was back- tracking. But that was not the case at all. It was a case of mercy. The man’s son was not dying the first time that Jesus passed through, but now he was. It was at this moment in time, the man cried out in desperation and it was this moment that Jesus was returned to answer his plea. Likewise, sometimes, it seems that we are back-tracking and it can be frustrating to find yourself in the same place that you have already been; but remember, the Holy Spirit has a reason for you to return to that place, even if you cannot understand.
In breaking down this scripture more, I found Jesus’ response to the nobleman’s plea, astounding. He didn’t wrap his arms around the man and console him. He simply answered, “Unless you people see signs and wonders, you simply won’t believe.” Jesus knew that the man wasn’t seeking his face, but seeking his miracles. Many times, we are guilty of doing the same. We run to Jesus only when we need him. We don’t desire to know him on a personal level. We have no desire to praise or worship him, we only want him to be like a genie in a bottle and pop out when we need him.
Upon hearing Jesus’ answer, the man replies, “Sir, come down before my child dies!” The man is saying, I didn’t come for a sermon; I don’t need to know you. I don’t care if they believe in you or not, I just need you to heal my child!” and interestingly enough, Jesus answers, “Go your way, your son lives.” Here, I am reminded of the grace of God that reaches out to us, when we, like this man, come to him, seeking only our own self interests. I am so thankful for grace!
I would like for you to pay close attention to the last verse of this scripture; “Go your way, your son lives.” When we examine this verse, we find much more depth in it than what appears on the surface. First, Jesus said, “Go”; the Greek word here is “po-ryu-o” and it means to pursue. Immediately after telling him to pursue, he proclaims the word, “your son will live”. We might say here that Jesus was telling the man, “pursue the Word that I have spoken and all will be well”. The bible tells us next that the man believed the word that Jesus spoke to him. The Greek word for “believe” transliterated from the ancient language means “To be convinced, to have confidence.” Because he believed it, he did as Jesus commanded and rode away on nothing but the Word. The story ends by telling us that when he returned home, he found that the child had been healed at the same time that Jesus had spoken the word.
There is a powerful lesson in this scripture. When we remember that by his “word” he framed the world, and realize that there is nothing more powerful than the word of God, we can then believe, whole-heartedly, like this man, that what God speaks, he will also perform.
We can ride away on nothing but his spoken word, in full confidence, that God cannot and will not ever fail us!