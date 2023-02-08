“Now Jericho was tightly shut because of the sons of Israel; no one went out, and no one came in. And Yahweh said to Joshua, See, I have given Jericho into your hand, with its king and the valiant warriors. And you shall march around the city, all the men of war circling the city once. You shall do so for six days. Also seven priests shall carry seven trumpets of rams’ horns before the ark; then on the seventh day you shall march around the city seven times, and the priests shall blow the trumpets. And it will be that when they make a long blast with the ram’s horn, and when you hear the sound of the trumpet, all the people shall shout with a great shout; and the wall of the city will fall down beneath itself, and the people will go up every man straight ahead. So the people shouted, and the priests blew the trumpets; and when the people heard the sound of the trumpet, the people shouted with a great shout, and the wall fell down beneath itself, so that the people went up into the city, every man straight ahead, and they took the city.” (Joshua 6:1-5,20 LSB)

The obvious theme of this scripture is don’t stop too soon! Ball games are not won in the first inning, a hunter doesn’t always get his prey the very first time.

Bryan Davis is pastor of Encounter Church in Calhoun.

