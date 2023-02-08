“Now Jericho was tightly shut because of the sons of Israel; no one went out, and no one came in. And Yahweh said to Joshua, See, I have given Jericho into your hand, with its king and the valiant warriors. And you shall march around the city, all the men of war circling the city once. You shall do so for six days. Also seven priests shall carry seven trumpets of rams’ horns before the ark; then on the seventh day you shall march around the city seven times, and the priests shall blow the trumpets. And it will be that when they make a long blast with the ram’s horn, and when you hear the sound of the trumpet, all the people shall shout with a great shout; and the wall of the city will fall down beneath itself, and the people will go up every man straight ahead. So the people shouted, and the priests blew the trumpets; and when the people heard the sound of the trumpet, the people shouted with a great shout, and the wall fell down beneath itself, so that the people went up into the city, every man straight ahead, and they took the city.” (Joshua 6:1-5,20 LSB)
The obvious theme of this scripture is don’t stop too soon! Ball games are not won in the first inning, a hunter doesn’t always get his prey the very first time.
The First Principle introduced in this passage is complete obedience. The point is that obedience is better than sacrifice. Without fail, victory comes on the heels of obedience
There are several points that I wish to highlight in this story.
Firstly, the people. The Bible tells us that Jericho was tightly shut up because of Israel. Israels reputation had shut down a whole commercial city! Word had reached Jericho that a tribe was coming at them from the dessert that followed a God who had crippled and plundered Egypt, Parted the forty feet deep Suez canal for his people and the two hundred feet deep Jordan River. Jericho had heard how Israel had annihilated the Amorite Kings as well as King Sihon and Og the twenty feet tall Giant. Jericho was certainly aware that God has picked Israel as his chosen people.
My question to you dear reader is, when was the last time that Calhoun was affected by your church’s reputation? When was the last time that the community shuttered when your churches name was mentioned?
The Great Apostle Peter told us “but you are a chosen family, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people for God’s own possession, so that you may proclaim the excellencies of Him who has called you out of darkness into His marvelous light. (1 Peter 2:9 LSB)
Dear Christian, God has chosen you as the vessel for which he moves through this world to make a difference in your world.
The Second point I wish to highlight is the problem.
So massively colossal were Jericho’s walls that guards stood ready to pour fiery cauldrons of boiling liquids on Jericho’s enemies. Hotels and grocery stores were literally inside the wall, as well as a four to eight lane highway on top where chariot races were held. You couldn’t climb over the wall and you couldn’t drill through the center of it either. Only a miracle could knock these walls down!
Jericho’s walls speak to us today as a symbol if you will of barriers that stand between us and our victory. Satan will always have a fortified wall. Nobody ever said the battle would be easy ... Only Gods miracles move walls.
In order to break through your wall, you must be aware that first off, if you view penetrating the wall as an impossibility , you will lose, secondly, if you view penetrating the wall as an opportunity for a miracle you will win.
Thirdly, I wish to point out the plan. Once a day march around the walls in this order: Armed men, seven priests, Ark of the Covenant, rear guard. The last day they marched around the city seven times.
Fourthly, I want to talk about the power. The ark of the covenant, the power of God was right in the middle of the battle. We must have God in middle of our fight. Too many of us are marching around our walls without God in our plans.
Fifthly, I want us to focus on praise. Now it happened that on the seventh time, the priests blew the trumpets, and Joshua said to the people, “shout! For Yahweh has given you the city.” (Joshua 6:16 LSB)
God was putting in operation, a principal of war, setting at our disposal weaponry that drops demons to the floor. Something with tremendous power that assassinates fear and doubt. It’s the high praises of victory, unleashed by a shout. When David played his songs of praise, demons fled from Saul. As Paul and Silas worshiped God, the chains began to fall. It lifts us above the circumstance and lets God’s power flow. The shout of victory binds the Devil with chains that won’t let go.
Finally I want to write to you about “the prize.” So with the confidence of warring angels. Israel stood stone ready to obey Joshua. Speak to their mountain and shout, for God was giving them the city. Six days they marched ‘round Jericho, and the last day they marched seven. While the Canaanites jeered from their evil wall. Israel’s faith reached heaven before any manifestation. With every brick still in place, eyeball-to-eyeball.
They looked fear dead in its face. They didn’t wait to feel some Earthquake or to see a lightening flash. They didn’t need to hear a theatric rumble or a mind blowing crash. They prepared their souls for victory. Now its God’s turn to come through. They’d scream their lungs out simply.
Because they believed God’s word was true. So with the high praises of God in their mouths. Came a massive, there came a volcanic sound. And Israel shouted in victory and they shouted in faith. And the walls came tumbling down. Now this is where we come in. Now how many know the anointing breaks the yolks. Of the bondage of sin? Sin can’t survive. When the anointed move in spontaneous praise of man.
The Devil’s tormented, sickness can’t function. When we worship and when we pray. because the church of the living God is still alive and well today. “Now how many hear within the sound of my voice.”
Are not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ? Are you ready to tear down walls. That have held you captive tonight? You sick and tired of being down and out. And you wanna be up and coming? You ready to ransack the kingdom of darkness.
And send some Devils running? You ready to let some strong holds fall. That have never fallen before? “How many know it’s not by might nor by power, but by my Spirit” says the Lord?
Then in the name of Jesus Christ I challenge you tonight. And I dare you, I said, I dare you to forget the person next to you. And trials you’ve been in. Forget religious dos and don’ts and traditions made of men. And with a shout of victory on your lips, with praise declaring war.
To leap up on your feet right now( Preferably put your coffee down first). Make a joyful noise and praise the Lord. The prize of the promised land awaits us if we will but start marching and moving.
Bryan Davis is pastor of Encounter Church in Calhoun.