Note: This is Part I of II of a two part column. See the conclusion in print next Wednesday.

Imagine with me for a moment that is a beautiful blue sky, cloudless day.

Bryan Davis is pastor of Encounter Church in Calhoun.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In