Note: This is Part I of II of a two part column. See the conclusion in print next Wednesday.
Imagine with me for a moment that is a beautiful blue sky, cloudless day.
The wind is blowing a like a sweet cool kiss caressing your neck. You are out shooting skeet with friends.
Although I have personally never went skeet shooting, I am told that the goal of the sport is shoot little clay disks with pellets from a shotgun that are flung out of a skeet machine into the air.
Once propelled from their chamber inside the skeet machine, the clay skeet moves at a rapid pace. Because of the speed the skeet travels, the only way to shoot the skeet is to get in front of it.
The key is to never aim at the skeet its self, you have to aim literally a foot or two in front of the skeet to hit it accurately.
Maybe you go to church, read your Bible, participate in Bible groups, you have the right tools for living this Christian life, yet something feels like its missing.
Far too many Believers today are living off target so to speak. It isn’t for lack of effort, neither is it a lack of concentration.
It isn’t because they’re not sincere either.
No, Its much deeper than that.
I opened talking about skeet shooting, just like you do when you are shooting skeet, it is possible to focus really hard at a target and still miss if you don’t know the strategy for success.
A strategy also exists in this Christian life few people ever realize.
Despite our best attempts at living the abundant life that Christ died to secure for us, we all seem to fall from the ladder of the abundant life to the redundant life.
Even though the strategy requires very little external adjustment on our parts, when the adjustment is made, it makes all the difference in the world.
The Adjustment I am referring to is to know God.
There are may different ways that people get to know God. Some don’t know him at all because they are either unconverted or unsaved.
There are others who know God casually. To these folks, God is an acquaintance . Oh they believe in him and all,they check in on him from time to time. They read a little Bible here and a little Bible there, they talk about him at Church socials, but don’t really know him.
There are some who know God informationally.
This crowd will expound on their knowledge of God. They have read scores of books on Him, they hear about Him quite often. This crowd of people will give you an in depth description of His stories, his History, and are relatively sound on who God is.
I must shoot straight with you friend, Knowing God involves much more than simple knowledge. It involves a sobering realistic, authentic connection that gives birth to harmony and caedence that is established as a natural outgrowth of the relationship its self.